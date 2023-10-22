Two men taken to hospital after ‘stabbings’ in Brechin

Two men have been taken to hospital after alleged stabbings in Brechin.

Police and paramedics were called to Wards Road in the Angus town just after 4.30pm on Saturday.

Two men in their 20s were taken to hospital.

A man is due to appear in court on Monday over the incident.

The alleged attacks came as emergency services were also dealing with severe flooding in Brechin caused by Storm Babet.

However, it is not thought that the incident on Wards Road has any link to the weather problems.

Brechin ‘stabbings’: Man due in court

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4.35pm on Saturday, officers were called to a report of a disturbance in the area of Wards Road, Brechin.

“Emergency services attended and a 27-year-old man and a 24-year-old man were taken to Ninewells Hospital, Dundee.

“A 40-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with serious assault and will appear at Forfar Sheriff Court on Monday.

“Inquires are ongoing.”