Historic Letham Feuars’ group in fresh crisis a year on from ‘secret society’ row

One of the oldest community organisations in Angus has been plunged back into crisis a year on from being rocked by ‘secret society’ claims.

Letham Feuars’ Commmittee is set for another crunch annual general meeting within weeks.

It comes amidst a rift in the new committee installed en masse after a powderkeg AGM last November.

The organisation is believed to be unique in modern-day Scotland.

It was set up more than 200 years ago.

Village founder and 18th century reformer ‘Honest’ George Dempster established the body to look after land and property the committee holds.

But it was at the centre of controversy a year ago amidst claims of a lack of transparency in the way it was being run.

It led to a complete clear out of the four-strong sitting committee at a packed AGM in the village hall.

Nine new members stepped up in their place.

Ostracised

Now, current member Mario Rizza claims he has been shut out and refused access to information over a range of issues since the new body took up office.

In 2020, Mr Rizza led the setting up of Letham village lottery to raise funds for the repair of local roads.

The state of unadopted roads there has been a major issue over many years.

He recently mounted an unsuccessful vote of no confidence in the current Feuars’ chairperson.

Members tried to remove Mr Rizza from the committee – but he is refusing to go.

His claims of being frozen out of committee business have been rejected.

“Right from the AGM last year I feel I have been ostracised,” said the 50-year-old.

“There are too many things they need to draw a line across and that hasn’t happened.

“I am not going to give them an easy time – I am going to continue to voice sensible concerns that definitely need looked at.

“I don’t think we have really moved on from where we were a year ago.

“We need people on the committee that are there for the village.”

Complex issues

Committee member Ewan Cameron said: “Mr Rizza attempted to have the chairman removed in a vote of no confidence, for which there was no support.

“In turn, a majority of committee members then voted for him to stand down.

“He declined, saying the committee could not force him to step down.

“There are a number of complexities in the matter.

“But Mr Rizza has been given any information he has asked for in accordance with the business of the committee.

“We will now be turning attention to the AGM in November.”