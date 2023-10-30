Historic Letham Feuars’ group in fresh crisis a year on from ‘secret society’ row

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Historic Letham Feuars’ group in fresh crisis a year on from ‘secret society’ row

Letham Feuars' Committee stepped down en masse at last year's AGM amidst a row over the way the near 220-year-old organisation was being run.

By Graham Brown
Letham Feuars' Hall in The Square. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
Letham Feuars' Hall in The Square. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson

One of the oldest community organisations in Angus has been plunged back into crisis a year on from being rocked by ‘secret society’ claims.

Letham Feuars’ Commmittee is set for another crunch annual general meeting within weeks.

It comes amidst a rift in the new committee installed en masse after a powderkeg AGM last November.

The organisation is believed to be unique in modern-day Scotland.

It was set up more than 200 years ago.

Village founder and 18th century reformer ‘Honest’ George Dempster established the body to look after land and property the committee holds.

Letham Feuars' Committee
The 1901 Feuars’ Committee on the day of Queen Victoria’s funeral. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson

But it was at the centre of controversy a year ago amidst claims of a lack of transparency in the way it was being run.

It led to a complete clear out of the four-strong sitting committee at a packed AGM in the village hall.

Nine new members stepped up in their place.

Ostracised

Now, current member Mario Rizza claims he has been shut out and refused access to information over a range of issues since the new body took up office.

In 2020, Mr Rizza led the setting up of Letham village lottery to raise funds for the repair of local roads.

Mario Rizza of Letham.
Mario Rizza has campaigned for road improvements in Letham. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

The state of unadopted roads there has been a major issue over many years.

He recently mounted an unsuccessful vote of no confidence in the current Feuars’ chairperson.

Members tried to remove Mr Rizza from the committee – but he is refusing to go.

His claims of being frozen out of committee business have been rejected.

“Right from the AGM last year I feel I have been ostracised,” said the 50-year-old.

Letham Feuars' Committee AGM
Letham village hall was packed for last year’s Feuars’ Committee AGM. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson

“There are too many things they need to draw a line across and that hasn’t happened.

“I am not going to give them an easy time – I am going to continue to voice sensible concerns that definitely need looked at.

“I don’t think we have really moved on from where we were a year ago.

“We need people on the committee that are there for the village.”

Complex issues

Committee member Ewan Cameron said: “Mr Rizza attempted to have the chairman removed in a vote of no confidence, for which there was no support.

“In turn, a majority of committee members then voted for him to stand down.

“He declined, saying the committee could not force him to step down.

“There are a number of complexities in the matter.

“But Mr Rizza has been given any information he has asked for in accordance with the business of the committee.

“We will now be turning attention to the AGM in November.”

