Home News Angus & The Mearns

‘Secret society’ claims around 217-year-old Feuars’ committee dividing Letham villagers

By Graham Brown
August 23 2022, 5.15pm
The Feuars' Hall in Letham and village founder 'Honest' George Dempster. Pic: Graham Brown/DCT Media.
A unique Angus organisation is under fire over claims it’s being run as a ‘secret society’.

For nearly 220 years, Letham Feuars’ Committee has looked after land and property in the county’s biggest village.

It’s thought to be the last group of its kind in the country.

But the committee has become engulfed in a row over claims of a lack of transparency in the way it operates and a failure to hold an AGM to elect a new committee.

Letham Feuars' Hall in The Square
Feuars’ trustees blame a land boundary issue dating back to 2019 for the situation.

And they say an attempt to get the group back on track was ambushed by “disruptive behaviour”.

Charities regulator OSCR is now being called in to sort out the row.

What is the Feuars’ Committee?

It was formed by George Dempster, who founded Letham in 1788.

Dundee-born Dempster was a landowner and a key figure of the Scottish Enlightenment of the late 18th and early 19th centuries.

He also served as an MP for an area covering from Forfar to Perth and earned the nickname of ‘Honest George’.

A plaque erected on the Feuars' Hall for Letham's bicentenary in 1988.
The committee was established to manage annual feus paid for land and property in Letham for the common good of the village.

Feu payments were a common feature in 19th century Scotland.

But although many communities had feuars’ committees, land and property holdings generally became council-owned common good.

So it’s believed the Letham committee is the last remaining body of its kind in the country.

Historically it used money for improvements like transforming The Square.

For many years it also organised Letham’s Victoria Market and has kept rights-of-way clear for locals to enjoy.

What does it look after?

The Feuars’ Hall in The Square – once home to Letham library – is a prime property.

It also leases the former Plashmill in The Den to a local garage, and a former schoolhouse there.

In addition, it has land which includes the Feuars’ Green recreational area beside the Vinney Burn.

The last accounts show a balance of more than £23,000.

Village split

Both sides in the row have declined to comment publicly on the issue.

But notices have been posted on the notice board at the Feuars Hall.

And the dispute has been running on social media.

One source said: “There are concerns it’s being run as some sort of secret society.

“There has not been an open or transparent election process as there should be.

“I don’t think there’s any suggestion of financial wrongdoing or anything like that at all.

Platinum Jubilee in Angus
The Feuars’ Committee organised Letham’s popular Victorian Market for many years.

“But the fact the Feuars’ committee don’t engage puts suspicion in people’s minds that they have something to hide.

“And if there is an issue about Feuars’ land that is something which should be on the agenda for any new committee to deal with in the normal course of business.”

It’s understood a complaint about the running of the body is being lodged with Scottish charities regulator OSCR.

The Feuars say they have already been in touch with the watchdog asking for advice on the claims they are not fulfilling their duties properly.

The committee released a statement saying it hopes to see the land issue resolved soon.

And it plans to give four weeks’ notice of when a meeting to elect a new committee will be held.

“We would thank the many villagers who have expressed their appreciation for the work the committee have carried out on their behalf,” the group said.

They say the current committee is close to collapse because people are unable or unwilling to stand again.

And potential new recruits are being put off by the row splitting the community.

