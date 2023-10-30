Dundee family’s terror as masked knifeman raids home in drug debt mistake

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee family’s terror as masked knifeman raids home in drug debt mistake

Marc Jenkins threatened to stab the householder after waking him in the dead of night.

By Gordon Currie
The terrifying crime was described in Dundee Sheriff Court.
A young family were confronted by a knife-wielding balaclava-clad thug in a terrifying case of mistaken identity.

Masked Marc Jenkins crept into the house during the early hours to demand money he believed he was owed as part of a drug debt.

Shocked father Naseh Ahmed woke to find the black-clad knifeman standing in his bedroom, while his wife was next door tending to their crying eight-month-old baby.

Quick-thinking victim

Fiscal depute Sarah Wilkinson told Dundee Sheriff Court the couple had gone to bed at 11.30pm with a bathroom window slightly ajar.

They were woken by the crying baby at 2am and Mr Ahmed was next woken at 4.30am by the accused standing in his bedroom doorway.

Jenkins told Mr Ahmed: “Don’t make a noise or I will stab you.

“Are you the guy who sells drugs in my area? I have come from Bradford.

“It must be you. You owe me a lot of money.”

The court was told Mr Ahmed was in a state of shock and had no idea what Jenkins was talking about.

When he tried to sit up in bed, Jenkins shouted “don’t move” and waved his large kitchen knife around.

The quick-thinking victim managed to use his mobile phone to call police while Jenkins was rummaging around the bedroom and had the presence of mind to turn the volume down.

Repeated stab threats

Jenkins repeated he thought Mr Ahmed owed him money and said: “If you give me £500 we are settled.”

Mr Ahmed persuaded Jenkins not to go into the other bedroom as he said his shocked wife and child would scream loudly if they saw him and alert their neighbours.

While his phone line was still open, Mr Ahmed managed to mention Jenkins’ knife and the address of the property in his ongoing dialogue with the accused.

Jenkins started collecting items including a designer bag, airpods, and cash as Mr Ahmed offered to go to a cash machine with him in a bid to get him out of the house.

The court heard Jenkins said: “I want your wallet and your car keys and if you have any money in the house.

“If you do anything silly, remember I can stab you.”

Mr Ahmed got up and followed Jenkins as he opened the fridge to help himself to a can of cola before continuing to gather items to steal from the ground floor flat.

Jenkins was still wielding the knife as he brought the family’s ordeal to an end by leaving the flat.

Police arrived a short time later and Jenkins and the knife were traced soon after.

‘Different category of seriousness’

Remanded Jenkins, 37, admitted assaulting Mr Ahmed at his Dundee home on June 29 last year while his face was masked and he was brandishing a knife.

He admitted threatening to stab the householder before demanding cash and robbing him of a sum of money, his wallet and various other items.

Sheriff Paul Brown deferred sentence for reports and remanded Jenkins in custody.

He said: “This is very serious. This is a different category of seriousness.”

