Dundee family’s terror as masked knifeman raids home in drug debt mistake

A young family were confronted by a knife-wielding balaclava-clad thug in a terrifying case of mistaken identity.

Masked Marc Jenkins crept into the house during the early hours to demand money he believed he was owed as part of a drug debt.

Shocked father Naseh Ahmed woke to find the black-clad knifeman standing in his bedroom, while his wife was next door tending to their crying eight-month-old baby.

Quick-thinking victim

Fiscal depute Sarah Wilkinson told Dundee Sheriff Court the couple had gone to bed at 11.30pm with a bathroom window slightly ajar.

They were woken by the crying baby at 2am and Mr Ahmed was next woken at 4.30am by the accused standing in his bedroom doorway.

Jenkins told Mr Ahmed: “Don’t make a noise or I will stab you.

“Are you the guy who sells drugs in my area? I have come from Bradford.

“It must be you. You owe me a lot of money.”

The court was told Mr Ahmed was in a state of shock and had no idea what Jenkins was talking about.

When he tried to sit up in bed, Jenkins shouted “don’t move” and waved his large kitchen knife around.

The quick-thinking victim managed to use his mobile phone to call police while Jenkins was rummaging around the bedroom and had the presence of mind to turn the volume down.

Repeated stab threats

Jenkins repeated he thought Mr Ahmed owed him money and said: “If you give me £500 we are settled.”

Mr Ahmed persuaded Jenkins not to go into the other bedroom as he said his shocked wife and child would scream loudly if they saw him and alert their neighbours.

While his phone line was still open, Mr Ahmed managed to mention Jenkins’ knife and the address of the property in his ongoing dialogue with the accused.

Jenkins started collecting items including a designer bag, airpods, and cash as Mr Ahmed offered to go to a cash machine with him in a bid to get him out of the house.

The court heard Jenkins said: “I want your wallet and your car keys and if you have any money in the house.

“If you do anything silly, remember I can stab you.”

Mr Ahmed got up and followed Jenkins as he opened the fridge to help himself to a can of cola before continuing to gather items to steal from the ground floor flat.

Jenkins was still wielding the knife as he brought the family’s ordeal to an end by leaving the flat.

Police arrived a short time later and Jenkins and the knife were traced soon after.

‘Different category of seriousness’

Remanded Jenkins, 37, admitted assaulting Mr Ahmed at his Dundee home on June 29 last year while his face was masked and he was brandishing a knife.

He admitted threatening to stab the householder before demanding cash and robbing him of a sum of money, his wallet and various other items.

Sheriff Paul Brown deferred sentence for reports and remanded Jenkins in custody.

He said: “This is very serious. This is a different category of seriousness.”

