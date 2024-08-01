Big cat sighting in Montrose as air museum lands ex-RAF Jaguar jet

Montrose has landed the latest addition to its growing line-up of aviation history

And air station museum volunteers are like the cat that got the cream following the arrival of the ex-RAF Jaguar GR1.

The aircraft completed the long journey by road from RAF Cosford to its new home at the site of Britain’s first operational air station.

Members of the RAF’s Joint Aircraft Recovery and Transportation Squadron (JARTS) safely saw the Jaguar installed in a hangar at the museum.

Montrose Air Station Heritage Centre volunteers are now preparing the new exhibit for a public unveiling.

The Anglo-French attack aircraft originally entered service in the early 1970s.

And although it was retired from RAF military duties more than 15 years ago, it continues to be used by the Indian Air Force.

Montrose Jag began RAF service at Lossiemouth

The Montrose Jaguar – XX975 – was delivered to the RAF in 1976 and based at RAF Lossiemouth.

It was retired to storage in 1985 and later used for ground training use before sitting for some years at RAF Cosford.

Montrose Air Station Heritage Centre has built up a close relationship with JARTS.

In 2022, they transported a Gulf War Tornado GR1 to Angus.

The plane shared a special link to Montrose having flown with No. 2 Squadron.

The squadron formed the Broomfield base which became Britain’s first operational military air station in 1913.

The Jaguar joins an MAHSC ‘fleet’ which also includes the replica Red Lichtie Spitfire, Sea Vampire and rare Miles M.2H Hawk Major.

There is also a recreation of a Royal Aircraft Factory Be2a of the type which first touched down in Montrose.

Last month the centre secured another important piece of aviation history with a direct link to Angus.

Descendants of John Sim travelled from as far as Australia to present the centre with the George Medal he was awarded for bomb disposal heroics while stationed at Montrose in 1940.