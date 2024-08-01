Big cat sighting in Montrose as air museum lands ex-RAF Jaguar jet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Big cat sighting in Montrose as air museum lands ex-RAF Jaguar jet

A 48-year-old Jaguar GR1 attack aircraft has joined Montrose Air Station Heritage Centre's collection which already includes a Spitfire replica and ex-RAF Tornado.

By Graham Brown
The ex-RAF Jaguar starts its long journey north. Image: RAF Cosford/Twitter
The ex-RAF Jaguar starts its long journey north. Image: RAF Cosford/Twitter

Montrose has landed the latest addition to its growing line-up of aviation history

And air station museum volunteers are like the cat that got the cream following the arrival of the ex-RAF Jaguar GR1.

The aircraft completed the long journey by road from RAF Cosford to its new home at the site of Britain’s first operational air station.

Members of the RAF’s Joint Aircraft Recovery and Transportation Squadron (JARTS) safely saw the Jaguar installed in a hangar at the museum.

Jaguar GR1 bound for Montrose air station.
Another section of the ex-RAF Jaguar on a Montrose-bound transporter. Image: RAF Cosford/Twitter

Montrose Air Station Heritage Centre volunteers are now preparing the new exhibit for a public unveiling.

The Anglo-French attack aircraft originally entered service in the early 1970s.

And although it was retired from RAF military duties more than 15 years ago, it continues to be used by the Indian Air Force.

Montrose Jag began RAF service at Lossiemouth

The Montrose Jaguar – XX975 – was delivered to the RAF in 1976 and based at RAF Lossiemouth.

It was retired to storage in 1985 and later used for ground training use before sitting for some years at RAF Cosford.

Montrose Air Station Heritage Centre has built up a close relationship with JARTS.

In 2022, they transported a Gulf War Tornado GR1 to Angus.

The plane shared a special link to Montrose having flown with No. 2 Squadron.

RAF Tornado at Montrose air museum.
An ex-RAF Tornado arrived at the Montrose heritage centre in 2022 and has become a star attraction. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

The squadron formed the Broomfield base which became Britain’s first operational military air station in 1913.

The Jaguar joins an MAHSC ‘fleet’ which also includes the replica Red Lichtie Spitfire, Sea Vampire and rare Miles M.2H Hawk Major.

There is also a recreation of a Royal Aircraft Factory Be2a of the type which first touched down in Montrose.

Last month the centre secured another important piece of aviation history with a direct link to Angus.

Descendants of John Sim travelled from as far as Australia to present the centre with the George Medal he was awarded for bomb disposal heroics while stationed at Montrose in 1940.

