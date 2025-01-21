Angus Planning Ahead: Seafront holiday flats plan and 16-person Airbnb approved

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus Planning Ahead: Seafront holiday flats plan and 16-person Airbnb approved

The latest planning round-up for Angus includes applications in Arbroath, Brechin, Montrose and Carnoustie.

By Graham Brown
The former Airlie House B&B in Brechin has been given short-term let planning permission. Image: Airlie House Events
The former Airlie House B&B in Brechin has been given short-term let planning permission. Image: Airlie House Events

Owners of the Bell Rock in Arbroath hope to build six holiday flats beside the popular seafront restaurant.

The proposal involves ground to the rear of the business at Ladyloan.

There would be a mix of one and two-bedroom apartments on two floors.

Bell rock apartments planning application in Arbroath.
The holiday apartments would sit behind the Bell Rock restaurant in Arbroath. Image: Google

Six parking spaces and a communal terrace would be provided.

Access would be from Wallace Street.

The application from Mohammed and Adil Naseem will be considered in due course.

Montrose rope works objections

Neighbours of a planned cafe, bakery, and business conversion of the old Montrose rope works have criticised the plan.

The proposal for the Bents Road building could bring up to 20 new jobs to the town.

It would also include a yoga studio and hairdressing salon.

Montrose rope works redevelopment plan.
Accessible parking would be available at the old rope works. Image: Adam and Gordon Architects
Yoga studio plan in Montrose rope works redevelopment.
A yoga studio would be part of the Old Ropey project. Image: Adam and Gordon Architects

Montrose-based Fraser Commercial Group is behind the scheme.

The proposal is yet to be dealt with by the council.

But neighbours say the entrance to the C-listed building is too narrow for the planned use.

Several letters of objection also raise concerns about the planned bakery’s early operating hours.

Brechin Airbnb approval

Permission has been formalised for an eight-bedroom Brechin bed-and-breakfast to operate as a short-term let.

Airlie House is a local favourite on Airbnb.

The property includes eight bedrooms, three bathrooms and a cinema room over three floors.

Airlie House Airbnb in Brechin.
One of the bathrooms in Airlie House. Image: Airlie House Events/Airbnb
Summerhouse at Brechin Airbnb.
A games room in the summerhouse at the Brechin holiday let. Image: Airlie House Events/Airbnb

It also has a summerhouse with decking and hot tub in a large walled garden with private gated access.

The house can accommodate up to 16 people and the minimum stay is three nights.

The applicants said the property is typically occupied by guests 45% of the calendar year.

Its owners operate a strict no-party policy. And hot tub use is banned after 9pm.

Hot tub at Airlie House Brechin Airbnb.
There are strict rules around the use of the hot tub at the property. Image: Airlie House Events/Airbnb
Brechin Airbnb planning approval.
One of the sitting rooms in the property. Image: Airlie House Events/Airbnb

They use a noise monitor, which is placed beside the summerhouse and alerts the owners if the noise exceeds an unacceptable level.

There were five letters of objection from two neighbouring households. Those raised concerns about noise and residential amenity impact.

The short-term let application was approved under delegated powers.

It was required under new rules relating to Airbnb-type businesses.

Planning officers said: “No substantiated complaints regarding noise and disturbance have been received since it began being utilised as a short-term let around November 2021.

“In any case, the noise management plan would include controls to reasonably safeguard amenity; with additional controls available to the licensing regime.”

Carnoustie church hall conversion

Philip Hall in Carnoustie could be saved from demolition if housing conversion plans are approved.

The town centre premises was closed a number of years ago.

In 2022, Angus Council granted permission for the C-listed building to be demolished.

Philip Hall in Carnoustie could be turned into houses.
An image of how the converted Philip Hall in Carnoustie could look. Image: Brunton Design

The Church of Scotland hoped to market the cleared site for residential development.

An application has now been submitted to retain the hall and turn it into two three-bedroom apartments.

Architects Brunton Design Studio say the Dundee Street building remains in a reasonable condition.

Montrose telecoms mast ditched

Plans for a 30-metre telecoms mast near Montrose port have been dropped.

Last September, EE and Hutchison UK submitted prior notification for permitted development at the Panmure Buildings site on the corner of Ferry Road and Barrack Road.

Montrose telecom mast planning application.
An artist’s impression of how the Montrose mast would have looked. Image: Supplied

The mast infrastructure was to include antennas, routers, and dishes.

It was a replacement site for existing equipment on the roof of a grain store nearby.

The application has now been withdrawn.

Conversation