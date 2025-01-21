Angus Planning Ahead: Seafront holiday flats plan and 16-person Airbnb approved

Owners of the Bell Rock in Arbroath hope to build six holiday flats beside the popular seafront restaurant.

The proposal involves ground to the rear of the business at Ladyloan.

There would be a mix of one and two-bedroom apartments on two floors.

Six parking spaces and a communal terrace would be provided.

Access would be from Wallace Street.

The application from Mohammed and Adil Naseem will be considered in due course.

Montrose rope works objections

Neighbours of a planned cafe, bakery, and business conversion of the old Montrose rope works have criticised the plan.

The proposal for the Bents Road building could bring up to 20 new jobs to the town.

It would also include a yoga studio and hairdressing salon.

Montrose-based Fraser Commercial Group is behind the scheme.

The proposal is yet to be dealt with by the council.

But neighbours say the entrance to the C-listed building is too narrow for the planned use.

Several letters of objection also raise concerns about the planned bakery’s early operating hours.

Brechin Airbnb approval

Permission has been formalised for an eight-bedroom Brechin bed-and-breakfast to operate as a short-term let.

Airlie House is a local favourite on Airbnb.

The property includes eight bedrooms, three bathrooms and a cinema room over three floors.

It also has a summerhouse with decking and hot tub in a large walled garden with private gated access.

The house can accommodate up to 16 people and the minimum stay is three nights.

The applicants said the property is typically occupied by guests 45% of the calendar year.

Its owners operate a strict no-party policy. And hot tub use is banned after 9pm.

They use a noise monitor, which is placed beside the summerhouse and alerts the owners if the noise exceeds an unacceptable level.

There were five letters of objection from two neighbouring households. Those raised concerns about noise and residential amenity impact.

The short-term let application was approved under delegated powers.

It was required under new rules relating to Airbnb-type businesses.

Planning officers said: “No substantiated complaints regarding noise and disturbance have been received since it began being utilised as a short-term let around November 2021.

“In any case, the noise management plan would include controls to reasonably safeguard amenity; with additional controls available to the licensing regime.”

Carnoustie church hall conversion

Philip Hall in Carnoustie could be saved from demolition if housing conversion plans are approved.

The town centre premises was closed a number of years ago.

In 2022, Angus Council granted permission for the C-listed building to be demolished.

The Church of Scotland hoped to market the cleared site for residential development.

An application has now been submitted to retain the hall and turn it into two three-bedroom apartments.

Architects Brunton Design Studio say the Dundee Street building remains in a reasonable condition.

Montrose telecoms mast ditched

Plans for a 30-metre telecoms mast near Montrose port have been dropped.

Last September, EE and Hutchison UK submitted prior notification for permitted development at the Panmure Buildings site on the corner of Ferry Road and Barrack Road.

The mast infrastructure was to include antennas, routers, and dishes.

It was a replacement site for existing equipment on the roof of a grain store nearby.

The application has now been withdrawn.

Bell Rock apartments

Montrose rope works

Brechin short-term let

Carnoustie church hall

Montrose mast