Friday court round-up — Buckfast pictures and beatings

Rolling into the weekend with the round-up.

Buckfast photographer

A drunken photographer was getting snaps of Buckfast bottles in Dysart when he got into an argument with his girlfriend and attacked her.

Michael Bellamy was fined £400 at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court after admitting punching his ex-partner.

Bellamy, of Holly Grove in Leven, had been at a property in Cook Street, Dysart.

Fiscal Depute Xander van der Scheer said: “The accused was arranging a variety of bottle of Buckfast to take a picture, for some reason.”

“An argument ensued and the accused started shouting.”

Bellamy placed his forehead close to his victim’s and she attempted to slap him to get away.

However, she missed and hurt her fingers before Bellamy punched her on the body in retaliation.

She was left with reddening to her collarbone area.

Sheriff Keith O’Mahony fined Bellamy, a night shift worker at Fife Fabrication Services.

The 25-year-old was also issued with a 12-month non harassment order.

‘Murder victim’ assault charges

A Perth man said to have been murdered earlier this year was also the victim of an earlier brutal pub assault, prosecutors claim.

Darryn Calder is accused of stamping on Ian Menzies’ head in the Sandeman pub in Perth in November, 2019.

He denies the charge, along with others including assaulting his then-girlfriend.

Mr Menzies, 55, was found dead in his Fair City flat in June

His son Craig Nixon has appeared in court accused of his murder.

Severely injured

A pair of Bearsden men have denied carrying out a vicious beating in Auchterarder High Street.

Shan Naheem and Nahman Naheem are accused of assaulting Andrew McNaugton in the Perthshire town on June 21, last year.

Prosecutors claim Mr McNaughton was left severely injured.

The Naheems are accused of pushing him, seizing his body, repeatedly punching him, restraining him and pinning him to the ground.

It is alleged they restricted his breathing and continued to punch him.

The pair, both of Kessington Drive, are further accused of pretending to police officers Mr McNaughton had assaulted and attempted to rob them.

It is alleged they did this in an attempt to pervert the course of justice.

The case was continued to December 7 at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Dental disaster

Dunfermline man Craig Rock had months added onto his current prison sentence after a struggle with police. Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard he spat at officers so much, his dental work flew out.

‘Frustrating’ court appearance

A thug who kicked in a window after a “frustrating” visit to Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court has been told to be of good behaviour.

Sheriff Keith O’Mahony said he had a compensation order in mind for Ashley Kettles if she can behave until February.

Kettles, of Kenmount Drive in Kennoway, had attended court for a separate matter on August 25, 2020.

However, the 28-year-old stormed out of the building and kicked a door, shattering the reinforced glass, causing £831.60 worth of damage.

Kettles had shouted “It was a f***ing waste of time” as she left the building.

Her defence solicitor said: “It’s down to frustration.

“She had to organise childcare. She just lost her demeanour.

“She simply can’t control the signals that come out of her mouth.

“She is trying to improve her behaviour.”

Sheriff O’Mahony deferred sentencing for six months to allow Kettles to be of good behaviour.

Weapons fantasist

A weapons-obsessed fantasist lured police to his flat and fired a homemade stun gun. It is Aleksander Nawrocki‘s second firearms-related offence after he told Brechin pubgoers he was an undercover detective and flashed what he claimed was a Glock pistol at them. It was actually a BB gun. He will be sentenced for both matters next month.

In case you missed it…

Thursday round-up — Feeding the meter a gramme at a time

Wednesday round-up — Bottle threat and mattress fire

Tuesday round-up — Count to ten

Monday round-up — Dexy’s, drunks and dogs

https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/courts/2437144/crieff-restaurant-fraud/