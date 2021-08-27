Man accused of stamping on head of alleged Perth murder victim Ian Menzies

A suspected murder victim was allegedly assaulted at a Perth pub 18 months before his death.

Ian Menzies was found dead at his city centre flat in June this year, prompting a major police investigation.

His son, Craig Nixon, appeared in court accused of murdering the 55-year-old before allegedly fleeing to London.

Now, in a separate case, Perth man Darryn Calder faces trial for an alleged assault on Mr Menzies in November 2019, which prosecutors claim put his life in danger.

The 33-year-old is accused of attacking Mr Menzies at the Sandeman bar, Kinnoull Street, by pushing and repeatedly punching him on head and body.

It is alleged Calder seized Mr Menzies, threw him to the ground, repeatedly kicked him on the head and body and stamped on his head “to the danger of his life”.

‘Ex-partner’

Calder, of Canal Street, Perth, is further accused of assaulting his ex-partner Chelsea Taylor at the pub on the same date.

It is alleged he repeatedly seized her by the body, pulled her to the ground and sat on her to her injury.

Prosecutors also claim that while outside on Kinnoull Street, Calder behaved in a threatening or abusive manner, which was likely to cause fear or alarm.

It is alleged he acted aggressively, repeatedly shouted and swore, and jumped on to the bonnet of a Ford Fiesta while Ms Taylor was taking refuge inside.

Calder is accused of repeatedly kicking and punching the windows of the car, causing them to smash.

Trial date set

The case called at Perth Sheriff Court in Calder’s absence on Thursday.

Solicitor Paul Ralph tendered pleas of not guilty to the three charges.

During the brief hearing, Mr Menzies was officially removed from the crown’s list of witnesses.

A trial was set for November 22.

Tributes

Floral tributes and messages of condolence were left at the home of Mr Menzie’s following his sudden death earlier this summer.

Among the bouquets was a Celtic FC top signed by members of his family, and a photograph of the club’s legendary past teams.

In a tribute released through Police Scotland, Mr Menzies’ family said: “Ian was the best dad, grandad and brother in the world.

“He was caring, respected and loved dearly by friends and family.

“Words cannot express how sorely he will be missed.”