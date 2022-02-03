Court hears motorist, 79, struck and killed 78-year-old in horrific Dundee accident

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A pedestrian was knocked down by a 77-year-old driver in Dundee and died a few hours later in hospital as a result of her injuries.

Driver Muriel Charman, now 79, told police immediately after the crash: “I didn’t see her.

“I can’t understand how I didn’t see her.”

In a joint minute read to court, Charman admitted knocking down Pamela Cochrane, 78, and that the injuries led directly to her death later the same day.

Court hears agreed cause of death

Fiscal depute John Adams told her death by careless driving trial at Dundee Sheriff Court: “The following facts are agreed, proved and admitted to evidence.

“On 12 November 2019 at 5.03 pm the accused, Muriel Charman, was driving a black Citroen C3 in Glamis Road, Dundee, when she collided with Pamela Cochrane, who was a pedestrian on the road.

“Pamela Cochrane died as a result of injuries she sustained in the collision.

“Her life was pronounced extinct at 10.55 pm.

“A post mortem examination was carried out.

“The cause of death was ruled to be multiple injuries, blunt force trauma, pedestrian struck by a car.”

He submitted photographs showing damage to the accused’s car, along with CCTV footage taken from the Spar store next to the junction where the collision happened.

Court shown moment of impact

Muriel Charman became visibly upset as the court was shown CCTV footage of her car striking Ms Cochrane as she tried to cross the road from the Spar shop.

PC Stewart Coupland told the court he brake lights on Charman’s car only came on “two and a half seconds” after she struck the pensioner on the road.

He said: “A reaction time of one or two seconds is normal but that does extend as our years advance.

“Two and half seconds reaction time after a collision isn’t in itself unusual but it would suggest the reaction only took place as a result of the collision, rather than reacting before the collision.

“It would imply it was a reaction to the collision as opposed to reacting to something in front of them.

“She can be seen quite clearly walking at a reasonable pace across the road and speeding up towards the end.”

The trial was shown the damage to the car which included dents in the lower bumper and bonnet and a badly smashed windscreen. The officer said a pool of blood remained on the road after medics had removed Ms Cochrane.

Denies causing careless driving death

He went on: “The accused provided a negative specimen.

“On 13 November she surrendered her driving licence to police.

“There were no pre-collision defects with the car which would have contributed to the collision.

“Whilst referring to the collision, she told officers: ‘I didn’t see her. I can’t understand how I didn’t see her.'”

Charman, who has been moved from the dock to the lawyer’s table due to her poor hearing, denies killing the pedestrian by knocking her down as she crossed the road.

Charman denies failing to spot Pamela Cochrane on the road and colliding with her in Glamis Road, Dundee, on November 12, 2019.

Charman, Glamis Gardens, Dundee, denies driving carelessly near the junction with Dalrymple Street and causing Ms Cochrane’s death by failing to observe and react to her being on the carriageway.

The pensioner is alleged to have collided with the pedestrian, damaging her car, and causing injuries from which Ms Cochrane died in Ninewells Hospital later the same day.

The trial, before Sheriff Richard MacFarlane, continues.