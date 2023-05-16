Sheku Bayoh had ‘poor prognosis’ during police restraint due to lack of medicine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Sheku Bayoh had ‘poor prognosis’ during police restraint due to lack of medicine

The country's leading toxicologist has said a medical plan should have been made for Mr Bayoh.

By Dan Barker, PA
Professor Michael Eddleston, the country's leading toxicologist, gives evidence at the inquiry.
Professor Michael Eddleston, the country's leading toxicologist, gives evidence at the inquiry.

The decision to restrain Sheku Bayoh without a medic to help provide medicine meant his “prognosis was very poor”, the country’s leading clinical toxicologist has told the inquiry into the Kirkcaldy man’s death.

Trainee gas engineer Mr Bayoh died after he was restrained by multiple police officers in May 2015.

When the father-of-two died he had the drugs MDMA and alpha-PVP in his system and his behaviour was consistent with someone under psychostimulant intoxication, the inquiry previously heard.

On Tuesday, Professor Michael Eddleston told the inquiry at the time, the 31-year-old was “not understanding what’s going on, he’s fighting against the restraint, and that is going to go on until he is exhausted”.

People attend a vigil for Sheku Bayoh outside Capital House in Edinburgh. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

“If that restraint had been started and there had been a plan, an availability of a paramedic or a doctor able to provide drugs within a few minutes, then the prognosis would have been different.

“It would have been better – I’m not sure how good it would have been but I think almost as soon as you get medicines into a patient there is a beginning of the process of chemical de-escalation.

“But by going ahead and doing this without that plan in place, the prognosis was very poor.”

Died at lower dose of drug

The hearing, being held at Edinburgh’s Capital House, was told there was no precise fatal dose range on record for alpha-PVP, but there had been some examples in the past.

Mr Bayoh had 70 micrograms of alpha-PVP present per litre of blood, which the inquiry was told was consistent with but at the “lower range of these case examples” and the circumstances of his death should not be ignored.

Prof Michael Eddleston gives evidence.

“Mr Bayoh was not in a calm situation – he was also restrained,” Prof Eddleston told Laura Thomson, the inquiry’s junior counsel.

“It’s possible because of the restraint he died at a lower dose than would have been expected than if he hadn’t been restrained and had survived, or had died for another reason.”

Junior counsel to the inquiry Laura Thomson.

Mr Bayoh died after he was restrained by around six police officers who were called to Hayfield Road in Kirkcaldy on May 3 2015 after reports of Mr Bayoh acting erratically.

The inquiry is investigating the circumstances of the 31-year-old’s death and whether race was a factor.

Restraint attempt ‘naive’

On Tuesday the inquiry also heard from written evidence, in which Professor Eddleston said that he “considered that the attempt at restraint was naive and that, if Mr Bayoh had been treated as though he had a psychiatric illness, it might have resulted in a different outcome”.

He wrote that while this was not an expert view, he felt it was one which was “valuable” and was based on his day-to-day clinical experiences on his ward.

The inquiry scene on Tuesday.

Prof Eddleston, of the University of Edinburgh, said: “The problem with physical restraint is it’s basically a dangerous thing to do and something you try and keep as short as possible.

“So if that was required because of the situation we would then immediately start drawing up drugs… to try and get on top of the situation because the general feeling is the shorter the amount of time someone is restrained, the better the situation.”

The inquiry, before Lord Bracadale, continues.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks