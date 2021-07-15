Police hunt thieves who took three ‘distinctive, high-value’ bikes from Perthshire home

Police are hunting thieves who took three bicycles from a house in Perthshire earlier this week.

The three distinctive, high-value bikes were stolen from an address in Aberfeldy between 1am and 2am on Tuesday July 13.

Anyone with information should phone Police Scotland on 101 or report it anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting CR/19679/21.

Meanwhile, a blue and white Claud Butler bike was stolen from outside the Abbeygate Centre in Arbroath about 2:30pm on Wednesday.

Description of suspect

A man described as in his 20s with dark hair, wearing a dark tracksuit and light t-shirt, was seen to take it.

Anyone with information should call 101, and giving the reference number 2946 of July 14.

The incidents add to a number reported to police in Tayside this month.

On Monday, wood worth thousands of pounds was stolen from a yard in Angus.

Police are investigating the theft of wooden posts from the goods yard in Emmock Road in Tealing.

UK-wide timber shortage

More than 1,300 posts with a value of almost £3,000 were stolen between 5pm on Friday and 7.45am.

It comes amid a UK-wide timber shortage, thought to be caused by Brexit.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “These are substantial pieces of wood, around 2m in length, 100mm wide, and quite heavy, so would require either more than one trip or more than one vehicle to remove them.

“They would also need to be stored somewhere with a lot of space available.”

Tools worth £15,000 taken

On Sunday July 11, police asked for help in tracking down thieves who stole tools worth £15,000 from a Ford Transit van in Dundee.

The vehicle was broken into between 6.30pm on July 5 and 6.30am on July 6 while parked in Balgowan Avenue.

Officers investigating the incident say tools and fibre optic cable equipment, valued at around £15,000, was stolen.

Two cars stolen in Angus

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference CR/018956/21.

On Monday, Police in Angus said they were investigating a number of thefts, attempted thefts and break-ins reported recently.

Two cars were stolen and later recovered last week.

Numerous other cars and buildings were broken into, with some property stolen as well.

Arbroath vehicle traced in Dundee

In the early hours of Saturday July 10, a blue Volvo S40 car was stolen from Denhead Of Arbirlot, near Arbroath. It was later recovered in Dundee.

Between July 1 and 10, a green Mercedes 4×4 Unimog was stolen from an outbuilding in Mains Of Panmure in Monikie.

The stolen vehicle was seen being driven around Dundee on the Saturday evening before being recovered the following morning in the Strathmartine area.

Between 12.10am and 1am on Sunday, two cars and an outbuilding in Kirkbuddo were illegally accessed. However nothing was reported stolen.

Wallet and purse taken from Land Rover

That same morning vehicles and buildings at North Downiemuir and Downieken in the Newbigging area were entered, with nothing stolen. A Land Rover was also broken into near Pitairlie Smiddy and a wallet and purse were stolen.

Around 3am on Sunday, two vehicles on Panmure Road in Monikie were entered, and items taken from one of the cars.

Anyone with information that could assist any of the investigations should contact police on 101.