Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

Dundee residents welcome ambitious council Christmas plans

By Katy Scott
September 27 2021, 7.10pm Updated: September 27 2021, 7.11pm
Locals have welcomed the Christmas plans.

Dundee residents and visitors have welcomed ambitious council plans for the city centre and Slessor Gardens this Christmas.

Plans revealed on Monday include a big wheel, an ice rink and a festive village.

Winter Fest begins at Slessor Gardens on November 26, and also features a mini village of wooden hut stalls selling food, drinks and crafts.

‘Things have calmed down’

From December 3-24, City Square will be transformed with illuminations and a 3D Dundee Christmas card.

“It’s certainly a good thing for the local area, especially with the improvements along the waterfront,” said retail worker Thomas McGregor, 47, from Dundee.

“I went on the Ferris wheel a couple of years ago and it was very popular, people really enjoyed it.

“It’s nice to see things like this come to the city as well.”

dundee christmas
Kianne Newton, 20, a student from Dundee.

Organisers say a number of events will also take place throughout December.

Kianne Newton, a 20-year-old student and call centre worker, said: “It sounds like a good idea — things seemed to have calmed down a bit now too [with Covid restrictions].

“It’s definitely an interesting idea, so I hope they can pull it off.”

Kianne was also keen to see local suppliers at the market stalls.

Uche Onyebuchi, a 47-year-old UN worker visiting Dundee from Nigeria, said: “I’m sure people will love it — kids will love it.

“I would like to visit it if I’m here. My wife is at university here and I’m helping her to settle in, so hopefully I’ll still be here at Christmas time.

“It sounds like a good place to meet people.”

dundee christmas
Uche Onyebuchi, a 47-year-old UN worker visiting Dundee from Nigeria.

Hopes for more bands at Slessor Gardens

Restaurant colleagues Roxanne Robertson and Tayla Rhind both said they were looking forward to the upcoming festivities.

‘I think it’s a good thing – I’m sure students will love that too,” said 26-year-old Roxanne.

“Hopefully there’ll be more bands coming to Slessor [Gardens] as well. They’ve had Tom Jones and Little Mix in the past.”

“People will definitely come along,” said 21-year-old Tayla.

“They’ll usually put up a big Christmas tree and have a market, but they’ve never done something like this before.

“I hope nothing goes wrong, it sounds really nice.”

Winter Fest marks the return of events for the festive period, with local Councillor Steven Rome labelling Dundee “the place to be this Chrismas” after the pandemic prevented mass gatherings last year.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier