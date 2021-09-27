Dundee residents welcome ambitious council Christmas plans

Dundee residents and visitors have welcomed ambitious council plans for the city centre and Slessor Gardens this Christmas.

Plans revealed on Monday include a big wheel, an ice rink and a festive village.

Winter Fest begins at Slessor Gardens on November 26, and also features a mini village of wooden hut stalls selling food, drinks and crafts.

‘Things have calmed down’

From December 3-24, City Square will be transformed with illuminations and a 3D Dundee Christmas card.

“It’s certainly a good thing for the local area, especially with the improvements along the waterfront,” said retail worker Thomas McGregor, 47, from Dundee.

“I went on the Ferris wheel a couple of years ago and it was very popular, people really enjoyed it.

“It’s nice to see things like this come to the city as well.”

Organisers say a number of events will also take place throughout December.

Kianne Newton, a 20-year-old student and call centre worker, said: “It sounds like a good idea — things seemed to have calmed down a bit now too [with Covid restrictions].

“It’s definitely an interesting idea, so I hope they can pull it off.”

Kianne was also keen to see local suppliers at the market stalls.

Uche Onyebuchi, a 47-year-old UN worker visiting Dundee from Nigeria, said: “I’m sure people will love it — kids will love it.

“I would like to visit it if I’m here. My wife is at university here and I’m helping her to settle in, so hopefully I’ll still be here at Christmas time.

“It sounds like a good place to meet people.”

Hopes for more bands at Slessor Gardens

Restaurant colleagues Roxanne Robertson and Tayla Rhind both said they were looking forward to the upcoming festivities.

‘I think it’s a good thing – I’m sure students will love that too,” said 26-year-old Roxanne.

“Hopefully there’ll be more bands coming to Slessor [Gardens] as well. They’ve had Tom Jones and Little Mix in the past.”

“People will definitely come along,” said 21-year-old Tayla.

“They’ll usually put up a big Christmas tree and have a market, but they’ve never done something like this before.

“I hope nothing goes wrong, it sounds really nice.”

Winter Fest marks the return of events for the festive period, with local Councillor Steven Rome labelling Dundee “the place to be this Chrismas” after the pandemic prevented mass gatherings last year.