Christmas in Dundee: Big wheel, ice rink and festive village plans revealed By Lindsey Hamilton September 27 2021, 10.42am Updated: September 28 2021, 7.00am A big wheel will be at Slessor Gardens for Winter Fest. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from The Courier Dundee residents welcome ambitious council Christmas plans New Christmas lights trail planned for Perth WATCH: Storm, Scotland’s largest puppet, has visited Dundee Rolling Stones world tour stopped Charlie Watts performing at Dundee Jazz Festival