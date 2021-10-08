Big wheel in Dundee: When can you visit Slessor Gardens attraction?

An error occurred. Please try again.

Dundee Waterfront has a new temporary attraction for the October school holidays – offering people a bird’s-eye view of the city.

A big wheel has arrived at Slessor Gardens for the duration of the mid-term break, which starts on Friday and runs for a fortnight.

The wheel caught the eyes of locals on Thursday night as it was illuminated.

The new splash pool at nearby Waterfront Place, which has its own lights display, added to the colourful sight.

A trip to the light fantastic in Dundee. pic.twitter.com/tJdaXmFryD — John B (@multimodalman) October 7, 2021

The ferris wheel will be taken down following the holidays before returning to the Waterfront in late November for the new WinterFest celebrations over Christmas.

An ice rink and festive village will also be set up in the city centre as part of those events.

Opening times for big wheel

The wheel opens to the public at 3pm on Friday (October 8) as school pupils across Dundee finish up for their October break.

It will then be open from noon to 9pm Monday to Thursday, and 11.30am to 9.30pm Friday to Sunday, until October 24.

Meanwhile, locals can already book up for one of the central features of WinterFest – an ice rink.

Tickets went on sale last week and organisers say there has already been significant interest.

Bookings open for Christmas ice rink

Montana Thomson from M&N Events said: “We launched our website just last week and have had an incredible response with more than 500 bookings within days which is just amazing.

“Given the challenges of 2020 I think everyone is just keen to make this year very different and celebrate Christmas in style with lots of fun activities planned for family and with friends.

“The offering Dundee has is certainly going to rival other cities and will hopefully attract people from across Scotland.”