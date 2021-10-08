Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee

Big wheel in Dundee: When can you visit Slessor Gardens attraction?

By Katy Scott
October 8 2021, 1.54pm Updated: October 8 2021, 4.00pm
The big wheel is at Slessor Gardens for the next fortnight.

Dundee Waterfront has a new temporary attraction for the October school holidays – offering people a bird’s-eye view of the city.

A big wheel has arrived at Slessor Gardens for the duration of the mid-term break, which starts on Friday and runs for a fortnight.

The wheel caught the eyes of locals on Thursday night as it was illuminated.

The new splash pool at nearby Waterfront Place, which has its own lights display, added to the colourful sight.

The ferris wheel will be taken down following the holidays before returning to the Waterfront in late November for the new WinterFest celebrations over Christmas.

An ice rink and festive village will also be set up in the city centre as part of those events.

Opening times for big wheel

The wheel opens to the public at 3pm on Friday (October 8) as school pupils across Dundee finish up for their October break.

It will then be open from noon to 9pm Monday to Thursday, and 11.30am to 9.30pm Friday to Sunday, until October 24.

Meanwhile, locals can already book up for one of the central features of WinterFest – an ice rink.

Tickets went on sale last week and organisers say there has already been significant interest.

Bookings open for Christmas ice rink

Montana Thomson from M&N Events said: “We launched our website just last week and have had an incredible response with more than 500 bookings within days which is just amazing.

“Given the challenges of 2020 I think everyone is just keen to make this year very different and celebrate Christmas in style with lots of fun activities planned for family and with friends.

“The offering Dundee has is certainly going to rival other cities and will hopefully attract people from across Scotland.”

