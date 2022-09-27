10 FREE family activities and places to visit in Dundee for the October holidays

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
10 FREE family activities and places to visit in Dundee for the October holidays

By Debbie Clarke
September 27 2022, 9.09pm Updated: September 27 2022, 9.11pm
There are a number of free activities and places for families to visit in Dundee for the October holidays.
There are a number of free activities and places for families to visit in Dundee for the October holidays.

Many families will be looking for free fun activities in Dundee to keep children amused during the October holidays.

With the cost of living crisis starting to bite, many will be struggling to afford to spend money during the half-term break.

So we have put together a list of 10 activities and places to visit which are FREE for Dundee families to access.

Schools in Dundee break off on October 7 for two weeks.

Broughty Castle playpark

Broughty Ferry playpark is right next to the castle and beach, making it an action packed day trip. There are large wooden climbing frames, swings and slides.

There are also little kiddie-cars, crazy golf and a water feature for the kids to enjoy.

Camperdown Country Park

Camperdown Country Park’s playpark is situated near the wildlife park.

It is so big it has been zoned into four separate areas and the area where the motorised boats used to float has also been given a makeover.

There is play equipment for youngsters to enjoy including slides, climbing nets, and suspension bridges.

The McManus: Dundee’s Art Gallery & Museum

There are eight galleries within The McManus, which are laid out on two floors.

The McManus Galleries, Dundee is free to visit.

Visitors can embark on a journey through 400 million years, and witness how a small settlement developed into the City of Dundee as it is today.

There are lots of fun things to do for children and families at The McManus, which is open seven days a week.

Youngsters can join the Creative Learning Team at weekends and during schools holidays for art activities, games and gallery expeditions.

Free admission.

V&A Selkie Trail

Following the Selkie Trail can make a visit to the V&A Dundee more fun for children.

By picking up a free, family-friendly trail map at the front desk, children can be led by Selkie the Seal on a tour where they can sketch, explore and discover amazing facts about the museum.

Families can follow the Selkie Trail at V&A Dundee for free. Picture supplied by Grant Keelan PPG

Once they’ve completed their map, they can have their work inspected for a Seal of Approval Explorers Stamp.

The V&A is open daily, except on a Tuesday, from 10am to 5pm.

Watch the stars at Mills Observatory

Britain’s first purpose-built public observatory enjoys a magnificent woodland setting on the summit of Balgay Hill.

Mills Observatory - perfect place to spend the summer solstice
Mills Observatory in Dundee. Picture supplied by Stewart Irvine.

Watch stars and planets through telescopes, or simply admire the scenery.

The centre also has a fully computerised telescope that can detect 30,000 objects in the sky.

This month it is open from 4pm every day to allow families to explore for free.

Make a mask for Halloween

The Wardrobe by Transition Dundee is holding a free drop-in session for children to make a mask from its big box of fabric.

Youngsters can drop in on Wednesday, October 12 anytime between midday and 2pm when they will be helped to make an animal mask they can wear for the rest of the month.

All materials provided. Open to children of all ages, though they must be accompanied by an adult.

This is a free event, with donations invited.

Soundbase October Jam, Caird Hall

Applications are open to young people aged 12-18 for places at Soundbase October Jam at the Caird Hall.

Soundbase offers participants the opportunity to work with a team of professional musicians.

Paul “Lefty” Wright, Euan Ross, Callum Mackie and Mary McInroy are this year’s tutors and will help young people learn new skills to improve song-writing, guitar-playing, drumming, keyboard, band skills and performance.

Places are free but booking is essential.

The event runs from Monday, October 10 to Thursday, October 13 at 10am each day.

Family fun silent disco

Families are invited to join staff from the Institute for Sport and Exercise at the University of Dundee for a silent disco at the Botanic Garden in Riverside Drive.

The free event, held as part of the University of Dundee’s Festival of the Future,  is on Thursday, October 13 from 1.30pm to 2.15pm. Booking is required.

Playful Gardens inclusive play day

Playful Gardens is an inclusive family play day in the University’s beautiful Botanic Gardens.

The session on Friday, October 14 from 11am to 3pm is particularly designed to appeal to families with additional needs.

There will be upcycled music, art making, sound play, loose parts play, yoga and relaxation, sensory play.

Tickets are free but must be booked.

Knots and Crosses at HMS Unicorn

Knots and Crosses is a free exhibition/demonstration/have-a-go session of knot-tying and drawing which will be led by Pictish artist Larry Scrimgeour.

HMS Unicorn in Dundee. Pic: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media

The event on Friday, October 21 at 2pm, is to launch his new book The Celtic Knot.

Places must be booked.

Editor's Picks