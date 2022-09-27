10 FREE family activities and places to visit in Dundee for the October holidays

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Many families will be looking for free fun activities in Dundee to keep children amused during the October holidays.

With the cost of living crisis starting to bite, many will be struggling to afford to spend money during the half-term break.

So we have put together a list of 10 activities and places to visit which are FREE for Dundee families to access.

Schools in Dundee break off on October 7 for two weeks.

Broughty Castle playpark

Broughty Ferry playpark is right next to the castle and beach, making it an action packed day trip. There are large wooden climbing frames, swings and slides.

There are also little kiddie-cars, crazy golf and a water feature for the kids to enjoy.

Camperdown Country Park

Camperdown Country Park’s playpark is situated near the wildlife park.

It is so big it has been zoned into four separate areas and the area where the motorised boats used to float has also been given a makeover.

There is play equipment for youngsters to enjoy including slides, climbing nets, and suspension bridges.

The McManus: Dundee’s Art Gallery & Museum

There are eight galleries within The McManus, which are laid out on two floors.

Visitors can embark on a journey through 400 million years, and witness how a small settlement developed into the City of Dundee as it is today.

There are lots of fun things to do for children and families at The McManus, which is open seven days a week.

Youngsters can join the Creative Learning Team at weekends and during schools holidays for art activities, games and gallery expeditions.

Free admission.

V&A Selkie Trail

Following the Selkie Trail can make a visit to the V&A Dundee more fun for children.

By picking up a free, family-friendly trail map at the front desk, children can be led by Selkie the Seal on a tour where they can sketch, explore and discover amazing facts about the museum.

Once they’ve completed their map, they can have their work inspected for a Seal of Approval Explorers Stamp.

The V&A is open daily, except on a Tuesday, from 10am to 5pm.

Watch the stars at Mills Observatory

Britain’s first purpose-built public observatory enjoys a magnificent woodland setting on the summit of Balgay Hill.

Watch stars and planets through telescopes, or simply admire the scenery.

The centre also has a fully computerised telescope that can detect 30,000 objects in the sky.

This month it is open from 4pm every day to allow families to explore for free.

Make a mask for Halloween

The Wardrobe by Transition Dundee is holding a free drop-in session for children to make a mask from its big box of fabric.

Youngsters can drop in on Wednesday, October 12 anytime between midday and 2pm when they will be helped to make an animal mask they can wear for the rest of the month.

All materials provided. Open to children of all ages, though they must be accompanied by an adult.

This is a free event, with donations invited.

Soundbase October Jam, Caird Hall

Applications are open to young people aged 12-18 for places at Soundbase October Jam at the Caird Hall.

Soundbase offers participants the opportunity to work with a team of professional musicians.

Paul “Lefty” Wright, Euan Ross, Callum Mackie and Mary McInroy are this year’s tutors and will help young people learn new skills to improve song-writing, guitar-playing, drumming, keyboard, band skills and performance.

Places are free but booking is essential.

The event runs from Monday, October 10 to Thursday, October 13 at 10am each day.

Family fun silent disco

Families are invited to join staff from the Institute for Sport and Exercise at the University of Dundee for a silent disco at the Botanic Garden in Riverside Drive.

The free event, held as part of the University of Dundee’s Festival of the Future, is on Thursday, October 13 from 1.30pm to 2.15pm. Booking is required.

Playful Gardens inclusive play day

Playful Gardens is an inclusive family play day in the University’s beautiful Botanic Gardens.

The session on Friday, October 14 from 11am to 3pm is particularly designed to appeal to families with additional needs.

There will be upcycled music, art making, sound play, loose parts play, yoga and relaxation, sensory play.

Tickets are free but must be booked.

Knots and Crosses at HMS Unicorn

Knots and Crosses is a free exhibition/demonstration/have-a-go session of knot-tying and drawing which will be led by Pictish artist Larry Scrimgeour.

The event on Friday, October 21 at 2pm, is to launch his new book The Celtic Knot.

Places must be booked.