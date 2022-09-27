10 FREE family places to visit in Perthshire for the October holidays

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The October holidays are here and many families in Perthshire will be looking for free activities to help keep children entertained.

From playparks to visitor centres, walks and trails, there are lots of things to do across Perthshire to suit all ages and many of them are FREE.

With that in mind, we have put together a list of the top 10 places for families to visit during the half-term break which have no entry charges.

Schools in Perth and Kinross break off on October 7 for two weeks.

Beatrix Potter Garden, Birnam

The Beatrix Potter Garden, located beside Birnam Arts Centre, is the landscaped home of Peter Rabbit and his friends Mrs Tiggy-Winkle, Mr Tod the Fox, and Mr Jeremy Fisher.

In the Beatrix Potter Garden, some of the author’s classic characters are tucked away at the edge of the pond and amongst the greenery, awaiting discovery.

Children can enjoy exploring the garden, looking out for their favourites.

Families can bring a picnic, or pop into the Foyer Café next door for refreshments.

Corbenic Poetry Path, Dunkeld

The Corbenic Poetry Path is set in the grounds of the old Drumour shooting lodge and estate, near Dunkeld.

The path was created by the Corbenic Community and showcases the work of some of the best poets living and writing in Scotland.

The family-friendly walk is well signposted with plenty of features for children including a bench with painted pebbles; a dragon’s nest and a pond with colourful waterlilies.

Perth Museum and Art Gallery, Perth

From portraits and photographs to meteorites and Miss Ballantyne’s salmon, there are many interesting objects from the collections on display at Perth Museum and Art Gallery in George Street along with in-gallery activities for families.

There is something for all ages – whether it’s discovering local history in the Beginnings Gallery, exploring the natural history of the area in Wild and Wonderful, or viewing a range of artworks.

Perth Museum and Art Gallery is closed on Wednesdays. Admission by donation.

Fair Maid’s House Visitor and Education Centre, Perth

In a historic building with exhibits on two floors, the Royal Scottish Geographical Society’s visitor centre presents a wealth of maps and geographical artefacts for all ages to explore.

Youngsters can look at the maps on display, or be inspired by stories of past adventure in the Explorer’s room.

Interactive displays are also available for children and there is a library to visit.

The centre in North Port is open on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 1pm to 4.30pm.

Scone Palace, Perth

Scone Palace is offering free entry to its grounds for all children/young people 15 years old and under throughout October.

There is so much to see at Scone Palace with the Murray Star Maze to find your way through, a Victorian Pinetum to run around and an adventure playground, which features a zip slide, to enjoy.

The Palace State Rooms Tour is also part of the offer.

You could have a seat on the replica Stone of Scone and hold a make-believe crowning ceremony or test your mythical powers by trying to pull the sword out of the stone.

Offer conditions – maximum of three children with one adult.

North and South Inches, Perth

The North and South Inches provide great green space within the city centre and are hugely popular with families.

The North Inch is the larger of the two, and overlooks the River Tay.

It features a newly-refurbished playpark, designed to be inclusive and accessible to every child, with a wheelchair-friendly trampoline, swing and seesaw, and sensory play spaces.

At the South Inch, there is a skate park and another playpark which features a flying fox, spider’s web and climbing wall.

River Tay art sculpture trail, Perth

The River Tay public art trail can be followed along both sides of the River Tay in Perth city centre.

Families can look out for the 22 art installations inspired by the city and its people, the river and its wildlife – including some cute animal sculptures for children.

Loch Leven Heritage Trail, Kinross

The Loch Leven Heritage Trail follows a circular route of 13 miles (21km) around the loch and is ideal for a family walk or cycle.

It is suitable for buggies and wheelchair users. There is also a children’s play area at nearby Kirkgate Park.

MacRosty Park, Crieff

MacRosty Park is located on the west side of Crieff.

It is perfect for an autumn stroll and includes a playpark with a 30ft double flying fox, climbing frames and climbing walls, mini trampolines, sand and mini diggers, a slide and swings.

Cateran Ecomuseum and Cateran Trail, Perthshire

The Cateran Ecomuseum is a museum without walls, all its sites are outside.

Situated on the 500-million-year-old Highland Boundary Fault – the great geological feature that divides the Scottish Highlands from the Lowlands – the ecomuseum features sites identified from Neolithic times.

Families can bring children and their bikes to ride along ‘Kitty Swanson’s Family Gravel Bike Gallivant’, a mostly flat and family-friendly gravel route.

Or they can enjoy an easy walk through one of the Ecomuseum’s most beautiful natural heritage sites, through ancient woodland and along the Alyth Burn.