Dundee star Leigh Griffiths’ SFA disciplinary hearing postponed

By Sean Hamilton
October 8 2021, 1.57pm Updated: October 8 2021, 1.59pm
Leigh Griffiths will now not face an SFA disciplinary hearing next week.
The SFA have postponed the disciplinary hearing into Leigh Griffiths’ alleged rule breaches against St Johnstone.

Griffiths was set to face beaks on Thursday, October 14 over allegations of ‘excessive misconduct’ during the Dark Blues’ Premier Sports Cup defeat to Saints last month.

But the governing body has informed Dundee the hearing will now take place at a later date, which has yet to be determined.

Griffiths is alleged to have kicked a ‘smoke bomb’ towards visiting fans in the Bob Shankly stand at Dens Park following St Johnstone’s opening goal on September 22.

He was subsequently charged by Police Scotland for ‘culpable and reckless conduct’ over the incident.

Griffiths injured an ankle in the clash with St Johnstone and limped off against Rangers days later.

He has been out of action since, but is expected to return to training next week – and could be available to face Aberdeen on October 16.

