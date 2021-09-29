Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee striker Leigh Griffiths slapped with SFA charge over St Johnstone ‘smoke bomb’ incident

By Sean Hamilton
September 29 2021, 10.46am Updated: September 29 2021, 6.27pm
Leigh Griffiths stands accused of "excessive misconduct" by the Scottish Football Association.
Leigh Griffiths has been charged with breaching three SFA rules following an incident at Dundee’s Premier Sports Cup clash with St Johnstone.

The Dark Blues hit man is alleged to have kicked a smoke-emitting pyrotechnic device towards Saints fans in the Bob Shankly stand at last week’s quarter final clash.

He was subsequently charged by police for “culpable and reckless conduct” over the incident.

Now the football authorities have issued a notice of complaint to the striker, accusing him of bringing the game into disrepute, acting in an “improper” manner and committing “excessive misconduct”.

Leigh Griffiths
Leigh Griffiths started for Dundee against Rangers at the weekend, but was withdrawn injured in the first half.

Griffiths’ case will be heard at Hampden on Thursday, October 14.

The 31-year-old started Dundee’s 1-0 defeat to Rangers on Saturday but was taken off after sustaining an injury before half-time.

Dundee issued a statement in the aftermath of the incident against St Johnstone saying: “Dundee Football Club and Leigh Griffiths would like to address a regrettable incident which occurred during last night’s Premier Sports Cup tie with St Johnstone at the Kilmac Stadium.

“Following the opening goal a smoke generator, amongst other items, was thrown onto the park by the visiting supporters.

“Leigh said of the incident: ‘Having just lost a goal I was eager to get the match restarted as quickly as possible.’

“The club will be making no further comment on this situation.”

