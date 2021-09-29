Dundee striker Leigh Griffiths slapped with SFA charge over St Johnstone ‘smoke bomb’ incident

Leigh Griffiths has been charged with breaching three SFA rules following an incident at Dundee’s Premier Sports Cup clash with St Johnstone.

The Dark Blues hit man is alleged to have kicked a smoke-emitting pyrotechnic device towards Saints fans in the Bob Shankly stand at last week’s quarter final clash.

He was subsequently charged by police for “culpable and reckless conduct” over the incident.

Now the football authorities have issued a notice of complaint to the striker, accusing him of bringing the game into disrepute, acting in an “improper” manner and committing “excessive misconduct”.

Griffiths’ case will be heard at Hampden on Thursday, October 14.

The 31-year-old started Dundee’s 1-0 defeat to Rangers on Saturday but was taken off after sustaining an injury before half-time.

Dundee issued a statement in the aftermath of the incident against St Johnstone saying: “Dundee Football Club and Leigh Griffiths would like to address a regrettable incident which occurred during last night’s Premier Sports Cup tie with St Johnstone at the Kilmac Stadium.

“Following the opening goal a smoke generator, amongst other items, was thrown onto the park by the visiting supporters.

“Leigh said of the incident: ‘Having just lost a goal I was eager to get the match restarted as quickly as possible.’

“The club will be making no further comment on this situation.”