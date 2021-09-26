Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee attacker Paul McMullan has his say on Rangers penalty incident as he defends under-fire team-mate Leigh Griffiths

By George Cran
September 26 2021, 10.27pm Updated: September 27 2021, 5.22pm
Paul McMullan and Leigh Griffiths.
Paul McMullan says it’s “a strange rule” that saw Rangers goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin avoid a red card in Dundee’s 1-0 loss on Saturday.

The Gers keeper wiped out the Dens Park attacker as he bore down on goal, denying a certain equaliser.

The Dark Blues were awarded a penalty kick by referee Bobby Madden but McLaughlin saved from Jason Cummings after being shown a yellow card.

Dark Blues boss James McPake was adamant it should have been a red card for failing to make a genuine attempt to win the ball.

And McMullan revealed he asked the same question of official Madden.

“I asked the referee and he said he tried to play the ball,” the Dundee attacker said.

“I was just concentrating on getting the ball and I couldn’t really see what was going on.

The penalty incident.

“That was the decision.

“I am sure he [James McPake] had a better view than me.

“I was looking at the goal, thinking I was about to tap it in before I got wiped out.

“It is a strange rule.

“If you try and attempt to win the ball. . . but realistically it is costing us a goal.”

Griffiths: It’s not right

McMullan was also quick to leap to the defence of team-mate Leigh Griffiths after the striker suffered yet more abuse from the stands on Saturday.

Griffiths was charged by police last week after kicking a smoke bomb into the away stand in the match against St Johnstone.

And he was the subject of a scathing personal attack from former Rangers striker Kris Boyd in a Sun opinion piece.

Leigh Griffiths was a target for Rangers fans before going off injured.

McMullan said: “People are coming out and hammering him in the press and stuff.

“It is not right.

“He is a human being.

“I don’t really want to talk anymore about it because it is not me who is involved.

“You don’t feel right with what is happening on the pitch, that is all I would say.”

Goals

Saturday’s 1-0 defeat was Dundee’s fifth game in a row without getting on the scoresheet.

McMullan, though, insists that will change soon with the team still creating a number of opportunities but failing to get one over the line.

“I don’t feel it is a really negative thing that is hanging over the dressing-room,” he added.

“It is frustrating.

“People are not avoiding shooting or taking stupid shots.

“The goalie left his trailing leg for a penalty then saves it and we had chances right at the goalkeeper.

“It is just one of those runs where things will change.”

