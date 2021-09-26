Dundee attacker Paul McMullan has his say on Rangers penalty incident as he defends under-fire team-mate Leigh Griffiths

Paul McMullan says it’s “a strange rule” that saw Rangers goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin avoid a red card in Dundee’s 1-0 loss on Saturday.

The Gers keeper wiped out the Dens Park attacker as he bore down on goal, denying a certain equaliser.

The Dark Blues were awarded a penalty kick by referee Bobby Madden but McLaughlin saved from Jason Cummings after being shown a yellow card.

Dark Blues boss James McPake was adamant it should have been a red card for failing to make a genuine attempt to win the ball.

And McMullan revealed he asked the same question of official Madden.

“I asked the referee and he said he tried to play the ball,” the Dundee attacker said.

“I was just concentrating on getting the ball and I couldn’t really see what was going on.

“That was the decision.

“I am sure he [James McPake] had a better view than me.

“I was looking at the goal, thinking I was about to tap it in before I got wiped out.

“It is a strange rule.

“If you try and attempt to win the ball. . . but realistically it is costing us a goal.”

Griffiths: It’s not right

McMullan was also quick to leap to the defence of team-mate Leigh Griffiths after the striker suffered yet more abuse from the stands on Saturday.

Griffiths was charged by police last week after kicking a smoke bomb into the away stand in the match against St Johnstone.

And he was the subject of a scathing personal attack from former Rangers striker Kris Boyd in a Sun opinion piece.

McMullan said: “People are coming out and hammering him in the press and stuff.

“It is not right.

“He is a human being.

“I don’t really want to talk anymore about it because it is not me who is involved.

“You don’t feel right with what is happening on the pitch, that is all I would say.”

Goals

Saturday’s 1-0 defeat was Dundee’s fifth game in a row without getting on the scoresheet.

McMullan, though, insists that will change soon with the team still creating a number of opportunities but failing to get one over the line.

“I don’t feel it is a really negative thing that is hanging over the dressing-room,” he added.

“It is frustrating.

“People are not avoiding shooting or taking stupid shots.

“The goalie left his trailing leg for a penalty then saves it and we had chances right at the goalkeeper.

“It is just one of those runs where things will change.”