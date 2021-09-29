Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football

Montrose set to sign St Johnstone star Cammy Ballantyne for a THIRD time

By Ewan Smith
September 29 2021, 10.46am Updated: September 29 2021, 12.47pm
Cammy Ballantyne is back at Montrose after joining on loan from St Johnstone
Cammy Ballantyne is back at Montrose after joining on loan from St Johnstone

Montrose are set to capture highly-rated St Johnstone star Cammy Ballantyne on loan for the THIRD time.

Ballantyne, 21, has spent the last two seasons on loan at Links Park but returned to the Perth first-team squad in the summer.

He took part in several pre-season games and made a substitute appearance in the Premier Sports Cup win over Arbroath in August.

Cammy Ballantyne
Cammy Ballantyne featured in pre-season for St Johnstone

But he has found opportunities limited since then and has been farmed out again to Montrose for further first-team experience.

The talented midfielder is a popular figure with Montrose fans and has delighted them with his immense technical ability.

Cammy Ballantyne is a Montrose fans’ favourite

He has played over 50 games for Stewart Petrie’s side, who are keen to push for a League One play-off spot again this year.

Montrose have finished fourth for the last three seasons.

They recently bolstered their attack with a move for former Dundee United and Hibernian striker James Keatings.

The anticipated return of Ballantyne to provide additional creative flair to their side will excite Montrose fans.

Cammy Ballantyne: I want to be a part of the history-making St Johnstone squad I watched on TV

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier