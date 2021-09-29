Montrose set to sign St Johnstone star Cammy Ballantyne for a THIRD time

Montrose are set to capture highly-rated St Johnstone star Cammy Ballantyne on loan for the THIRD time.

Ballantyne, 21, has spent the last two seasons on loan at Links Park but returned to the Perth first-team squad in the summer.

He took part in several pre-season games and made a substitute appearance in the Premier Sports Cup win over Arbroath in August.

But he has found opportunities limited since then and has been farmed out again to Montrose for further first-team experience.

The talented midfielder is a popular figure with Montrose fans and has delighted them with his immense technical ability.

Beautiful goal from on-loan Saints midfielder Cammy Ballantyne for Montrose at the weekend. After two seasons at Links Park, hopefully another young player ready to make his mark in Perth. pic.twitter.com/VCPzrONmgn — St Johnstone 1884 (@stjohnstone1884) May 4, 2021

Cammy Ballantyne is a Montrose fans’ favourite

He has played over 50 games for Stewart Petrie’s side, who are keen to push for a League One play-off spot again this year.

Montrose have finished fourth for the last three seasons.

They recently bolstered their attack with a move for former Dundee United and Hibernian striker James Keatings.

The anticipated return of Ballantyne to provide additional creative flair to their side will excite Montrose fans.