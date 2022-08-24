Dundee Winterfest 2022 dates confirmed as organisers reveal which attractions will return

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Organisers of Dundee Winterfest have confirmed dates for the 2022 event – as the festival makes its return following a successful first year.

The Christmas-themed event debuted in Slessor Gardens last year.

It featured stalls, fairground rides and an ice rink, and provided the city with an economic boost worth £2.6 million.

Winterfest also created 84 temporary jobs and attracted more than 260,000 visitors.

Now, M&N Events – which runs the event – is ramping up its arrangements for this year.

Winterfest will once again be held at Slessor Gardens, running from November 19 to January 1.

The ice rink, big wheel and bar – featuring live singers and entertainment – are all set to make a return, along with a special children’s area and 22 Christmas huts where visitors can buy food and gifts.

Applications open for traders at Dundee Winterfest 2022

M&N Events is inviting traders to apply for a spot at the festival.

A statement on the Winterfest Facebook page said: “Following the success of the first Dundee Winterfest we are back, bigger and better.

“We are looking for stall holders to join our exclusive Christmas market to enhance the visitor experience.

“Trader applications are now open via our website.

“We are looking for local crafters, artists, market traders, food vendors and international traders.”

Concerns were raised last year that the prices traders were being charged to join the event were too high.