Dundee science centre provides climate-themed holiday kits

Dundee Science Centre has teamed up with Dundee and Angus College to provide fun activity kits for city children.

The Science@Home kits will be themed on climate change and sustainability, and were put together by Applied Science and Life Science students.

They are packed with activities tied to the upcoming COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow.

Kids can try out everything from a greenhouse effect experiment to making origami flowers.

The kits, funded by Dundee University, were created by the Science Centre’s home learning programme.

It was developed during the pandemic to help keep kids learning in a fun and engaging way.

Aimed at breaking down barriers to science engagement, almost 5,400 kits have now been distributed since the project launched last summer.

Families will be able to access a box via the FORT system which puts Dundee families in need in touch with a range of service providers through referrals from GPs, social workers, teachers and others.

Exploring science with fun

Katie Baxter, learner engagement manager at Dundee and Angus College believes the project has been an amazing opportunity for students.

She said: “Students from our Applied Science and Life Science courses relished the opportunity to make up the science kits for the Dundee Science Centre.

“Through wider achievement activity, our students can develop those meta-skills needed for life after college, including leadership, critical thinking and communication.”

Dundee Science Centre development and fundraising advisor, Carlene Cura added: “Exploring science is a brilliant way to spend time and have fun as a family.

“Although there are lots of online resources to keep kids entertained, there’s something special about getting stuck into a kit of activities and experiments and exploring what’s inside.

“Similarly, many families don’t have access to digital resources or enjoy the privilege of extra funds for activities and days out so these kits will give both children and their families a real boost over the holiday period.

Living wage employer

The Science Centre is also celebrating being named a living wage employer.

Joining over 90 businesses in Dundee, the centre will now pay every employee at least the current living wage of £9.50.

Councillor Lynne Short said: “It’s great to welcome another employer in the city joining the growing Living Wage family in Dundee.

“Paying the real Living Wage is just one example of the way businesses can act to make lives better for their employees.

“Workers in the city need jobs that meet their everyday needs, ensure that food is on the table, and that they get to thrive in life, and paying the real Living Wage goes a long way to achieve this.

“I’m delighted that Dundee Science Centre are making this choice and that even more workers in Dundee are getting a fair wage for a fair day’s work.”