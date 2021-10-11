Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

Dundee science centre provides climate-themed holiday kits

By Emma O'Neill
October 11 2021, 7.14pm Updated: October 11 2021, 8.06pm
The kits have been funded by Dundee University. Supplied

Dundee Science Centre has teamed up with Dundee and Angus College to provide fun activity kits for city children.

The Science@Home kits will be themed on climate change and sustainability, and were put together by Applied Science and Life Science students.

They are packed with activities tied to the upcoming COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow.

Kids can try out everything from a greenhouse effect experiment to making origami flowers.

The kits were assembled by students at Dundee and Angus college.
The kits were assembled by students at Dundee and Angus college. Supplied

The kits, funded by Dundee University, were created by the Science Centre’s home learning programme.

It was developed during the pandemic to help keep kids learning in a fun and engaging way.

Aimed at breaking down barriers to science engagement, almost 5,400 kits have now been distributed since the project launched last summer.

Families will be able to access a box via the FORT system which puts Dundee families in need in touch with a range of service providers through referrals from GPs, social workers, teachers and others.

Exploring science with fun

Katie Baxter, learner engagement manager at Dundee and Angus College believes the project has been an amazing opportunity for students.

She said: “Students from our Applied Science and Life Science courses relished the opportunity to make up the science kits for the Dundee Science Centre.

“Through wider achievement activity, our students can develop those meta-skills needed for life after college, including leadership, critical thinking and communication.”

Dundee Science Centre development and fundraising advisor, Carlene Cura added: “Exploring science is a brilliant way to spend time and have fun as a family.

The science centre has also been accredited as a living wage employer. Supplied

“Although there are lots of online resources to keep kids entertained, there’s something special about getting stuck into a kit of activities and experiments and exploring what’s inside.

“Similarly, many families don’t have access to digital resources or enjoy the privilege of extra funds for activities and days out so these kits will give both children and their families a real boost over the holiday period.

Living wage employer

The Science Centre is also celebrating being named a living wage employer.

Joining over 90 businesses in Dundee, the centre will now pay every employee at least the current living wage of £9.50.

Councillor Lynne Short said: “It’s great to welcome another employer in the city joining the growing Living Wage family in Dundee.

“Paying the real Living Wage is just one example of the way businesses can act to make lives better for their employees.

“Workers in the city need jobs that meet their everyday needs, ensure that food is on the table, and that they get to thrive in life, and paying the real Living Wage goes a long way to achieve this.

“I’m delighted that Dundee Science Centre are making this choice and that even more workers in Dundee are getting a fair wage for a fair day’s work.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]