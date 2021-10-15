New project explores history of ethnic minorities in Dundee

An error occurred. Please try again.

A new project has been launched to celebrate the contributions ethnic minorities have made to Dundee.

A number of groups have teamed up to create Woven Together, a series of talks and other events exploring the history of Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic (BAME) people in the city.

The project, by Abertay Historical Society and University of Dundee Museums will begin with a free online launch event next week.

It will provide more information about the aims of Woven Together and will include presentations from guest speakers.

Dundee City Council will also be involved, as part of its work to shine a spotlight on contributions of black people to the city’s culture, as well as educate people on Dundee’s historic links to slavery.

Proud and ready to celebrate

One of the speakers on Wednesday will be councillor Georgia Cruikshank, who chairs the council-led Black History Working Group.

She said: “There are dozens of stories highlighting the significant contribution the BAME community has made to Dundee just waiting to be told.

“And in the same breath those stories which showcase the contribution that the city’s BAME citizens have made to the wider world in their professions, commerce, industry or other activities.

“We should be proud of all of these stories and ready to celebrate them this October and during future Black History Months.”

Other speakers include:

Dr Urenna Adegbotolu, project co-ordinator

Matthew Jarron, curator of the University of Dundee Museums and Secretary of the Abertay Historical Society

Professor Hari Hundal of Dundee University’s school of life sciences

Dr Usha Mani, of Dundee University’s school of life sciences

Dr Kenneth Baxter, assistant archivist at the University of Dundee.

Dr Adegbotolu said: “I am super excited to be taking on this project and I am looking forward to working with many different individuals and organisations across the city.”

One of the people to be discussed during the event will be Professor Walter Kamba, the first black Dean at Dundee University.

Places at this free virtual event may be booked via Eventbrite here and via the Abertay Historical Society website.