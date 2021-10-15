Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
New project explores history of ethnic minorities in Dundee

By Hannah Ballantyne
October 15 2021, 3.19pm Updated: October 15 2021, 5.49pm
Georgia Cruickshank, right, will speak at the launch of a new project celebrating ethnic minorities in Dundee. The work of Professor Walter Kamba, left, will be discussed.

A new project has been launched to celebrate the contributions ethnic minorities have made to Dundee.

A number of groups have teamed up to create Woven Together, a series of talks and other events exploring the history of Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic (BAME) people in the city.

The project, by Abertay Historical Society and University of Dundee Museums will begin with a free online launch event next week.

It will provide more information about the aims of Woven Together and will include presentations from guest speakers.

Dundee City Council will also be involved, as part of its work to shine a spotlight on contributions of black people to the city’s culture, as well as educate people on Dundee’s historic links to slavery.

Proud and ready to celebrate

One of the speakers on Wednesday will be councillor Georgia Cruikshank, who chairs the council-led Black History Working Group.

She said: “There are dozens of stories highlighting the significant contribution the BAME community has made to Dundee just waiting to be told.

“And in the same breath those stories which showcase the contribution that the city’s BAME citizens have made to the wider world in their professions, commerce, industry or other activities.

“We should be proud of all of these stories and ready to celebrate them this October and during future Black History Months.”

Georgia Cruickshank.

Other speakers include:

  •  Dr Urenna Adegbotolu, project co-ordinator
  • Matthew Jarron, curator of the University of Dundee Museums and Secretary of the Abertay Historical Society
  • Professor Hari Hundal of Dundee University’s school of life sciences
  •  Dr Usha Mani, of Dundee University’s  school of life sciences
  • Dr Kenneth Baxter, assistant archivist at the University of Dundee.

Dr Adegbotolu said: “I am super excited to be taking on this project and I am looking forward to working with many different individuals and organisations across the city.”

One of the people to be discussed during the event will be Professor Walter Kamba, the first black Dean at Dundee University.

Places at this free virtual event may be booked via Eventbrite here and via the Abertay Historical Society website.

 

