News

Dundee campaign group joins nightclub boycott amid spiking reports

By Katy Scott
October 21 2021, 12.34pm Updated: October 21 2021, 12.34pm
Local women will join in a national boycott of nightclubs and bars on Wednesday.

The Dundee branch of the Reclaim the Streets campaign has joined a nationwide boycott of nightclubs and bars amid recent spiking by injection reports.

Reclaim the Streets Dundee (RTS Dundee) was formed in the wake of the rape and murder of Sarah Everard by former police officer Wayne Couzens.

The campaign focuses on women’s safety in public spaces, which was widely discussed after Ms Everard was accosted while walking home next to a busy road.

The Dundee campaign has also reacted to reports of spiking via injection in recent weeks.

Widely circulated social media posts have alleged instances of spiking by injection in nightclubs and bars throughout Dundee, Glasgow and Edinburgh.

‘Fear, disease, and trauma’

A spokesperson for RTS Dundee said on social media: “We are disgusted and appalled at the new extremes taken to ruin both nights and lives.

“To inject drugs into someone trying to live their lives and enjoy their night unleashes new realms of fear, disease, and trauma that we cannot possibly fathom.

“How do you protect your full body on a night out? Why should we have to think about protecting our full body on a night out?

“Rape alarms and bottle stoppers cannot prevent an object designed to penetrate skin.”

nightclub bar boycott
Boycott organisers hope to force nightclubs and bars to prioritise women’s safety.

Organisers have since opted to join in the nationwide Girls Night In, an organised boycott of nightclubs and bars. The campaigners hope that their efforts will force nightlife bosses to take women’s safety seriously.

An Instagram post published on Wednesday night called for local women to join the boycott. It has been liked by over 800 people.

‘Danger in club culture’

RTS Dundee said on Instagram: “In response to the national reports of women being spiked via injection, we join our fellow cities in solidarity for a boycott of nightclubs and bars.

“Dundee’s nightlife is typically more vibrant on Wednesdays.

“Therefore, our absence will create a larger impact on affected bars and clubs, giving these businesses no choice but to pay attention and listen to us.”

The spokesperson added: “Spiking has been the predominant danger in club culture for years. From a young age, women have been taught to take ultimate precautionary steps in order to protect themselves.

“Now even these steps do not protect against misuse of medical equipment designed to penetrate human skin with little to no effort.

“We need safer environments, not the responsibility placed solely on victims.”

RTS Dundee has also urged local women to join the Reclaim the Night March on November 25.

Incidents not linked

A viral social media post claimed one woman was spiked by injection at Captain’s Cabin in Dundee last weekend.

The bar has since reacted to the allegations and laid out a series of new safety measures.

Police recently confirmed that they do not believe that the spiking incidents across the country are linked.

