Boy racers slammed for ‘disgusting’ damage at Dundee cemetery

By Lindsey Hamilton
October 21 2021, 7.29pm Updated: October 21 2021, 7.29pm
Boy racers have cut up the grass as Birkhill Cemetery

Visitors to Dundee’s Birkhill Cemetery have been left sickened and disgusted by damage caused by “idiot” boy racers.

Gail Fraser, 35, from the Hilltown, discovered the “horrific” damage on Thursday while visiting the grave of her in-laws.

Some of the damage at the cemetery

She was left horrified by the action of boy racers earlier in the week who, she says,  drove furiously around the cemetery while she was again visiting the grave of loved ones.

The cemetery gates have now been partially closed by Dundee City Council in a bid to stop the thugs gaining access.

Call for CCTV

And Gail’s plea for CCTV to be installed in bid to stop further damage has been supported by a councillor for the area, Kevin Keenan.

Gail said: “I normally go to the cemetery every day but because of the rain this week I wasn’t there for a couple of days.

“When I went on Thursday I was shocked and sickened by what I saw. Idiot boy racers have totally desecrated huge areas.”

The damage is over several areas

She added: “There is a dreadful mess left by tyre marks in and around the graves on two separate side of the graveyard.

“The grassy circle at the top of the cemetery has also been driven over several times and the grass torn up.”

‘Appalling and shocking’

Gail said: “The mess they have made is absolutely appalling.

“This is a shocking way for anyone to behave in a grave yard.

“Whoever has done this has shown no respect whatsoever for the graves or for people visiting the graves of their loved ones.”

Dundee City Council have been forced to partially close the gates to keep the boy racers out

Gail said that she had reported the matter to Dundee City Council and was also asking that CCTV be installed at the cemetery to try to catch who ever was doing this.

She said: “I am shocked and disgusted at this and desperate to see this stopped.

“Earlier in the week I was there at 8.30pm one evening and was disgusted when young men in cars were tearing about the cemetery at excessive speed.

“I couldn’t believe what I was seeing. Something has to be done to stop this happening.”

Councillor disgusted

Local councillor Kevin Keenan says he fully backs Gail’s call for CCTV, even as just a short-term solution.

He said: “I am absolutely shocked to discover this has happened.

“It is absolutely disgusting and very disrespectful to everyone who is affected.

“I am very upset to hear about this. This is so very wrong.”

Birkhill Cemetery

Mr Keenan said he would be raising the matter with both the council and Police Scotland.

He said: “I am sure there are measures that can be put in place to try to find out who is doing this and put a stop to it.

“I am sure some kind of surveillance can be put in place even on a temporary basis.”

