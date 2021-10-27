Wildlife and flower havens to spring up across Dundee thanks to £109,000 funding

An error occurred. Please try again.

Parts of Dundee will become havens for wildlife and flowers thanks to £109,000 of funding.

Councillors welcomed the Scottish Government funding for several biodiversity projects, calling it “something to look forward to”.

The city council’s neighbourhood services committee heard it would benefit parks, cemeteries and other open spaces.

In Dawson Park, new wildflowers will be planted, as well as replacing some of the grass with topsoil.

And in Den O Mains, silt will be removed from the pond to encourage natural wildlife to use it.

Meanwhile, bird and bat boxes will be installed at all of the city’s cemeteries and trees will be planted.

Biodiversity projects

Committee convener Anne Rendall said: “Happy to report we’ve received funding of £109,000 from the Scottish Government’s nature restoration fund, which allows us to go forward with our biodiversity aims in line with the climate change commitments we made recently.

“We plan to do things in different parts of the city, so I hope everyone agrees that this is something we’re all looking forward to.”

Cllr Kevin Cordell welcomed the report, saying: “There’s some really nice biodiversity projects there.

“Particularly the work in Dawson Park, but I want to mention the information boards which will have QR codes we’re going to see at these biodiversity areas.

“I think there was maybe some confusion about what makes a biodiversity area and what the intent was and what they’d be looking like once they were all up and running.

“So I think the more information that is available to the public the better on these projects, so I welcome that.”

Bailie Fraser MacPherson added: “I want to thank Mr Boyle. The plans in relation to Magdalen Green are welcome.

“The initial graphic rather implied a spring meadow along the top of the green where there is a long-standing and rather iconic daffodil display every year.

“I had some very worried constituents getting in touch, worried that would disappear.

“But I’ve had confirmation that it will include the daffodils which is very welcome.”