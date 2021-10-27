Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

Wildlife and flower havens to spring up across Dundee thanks to £109,000 funding

By Emma O'Neill
October 27 2021, 7.02am Updated: October 27 2021, 7.15am
Dawson Park will be given funding for a new biodiversity project. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media

Parts of Dundee will become havens for wildlife and flowers thanks to £109,000 of funding.

Councillors welcomed the Scottish Government funding for several biodiversity projects, calling it “something to look forward to”.

The city council’s neighbourhood services committee heard it would benefit parks, cemeteries and other open spaces.

Den o Mills pond
The ponds at Den o Mills will be cleared out. 

In Dawson Park, new wildflowers will be planted, as well as replacing some of the grass with topsoil.

And in Den O Mains, silt will be removed from the pond to encourage natural wildlife to use it.

Meanwhile, bird and bat boxes will be installed at all of the city’s cemeteries and trees will be planted.

Biodiversity projects

Committee convener Anne Rendall said: “Happy to report we’ve received funding of £109,000 from the Scottish Government’s nature restoration fund, which allows us to go forward with our biodiversity aims in line with the climate change commitments we made recently.

“We plan to do things in different parts of the city, so I hope everyone agrees that this is something we’re all looking forward to.”

Cllr Kevin Cordell welcomed the report, saying: “There’s some really nice biodiversity projects there.

Cemetery upgrade
Cemeteries across Dundee will have bird and bat boxes installed. 

“Particularly the work in Dawson Park, but I want to mention the information boards which will have QR codes we’re going to see at these biodiversity areas.

“I think there was maybe some confusion about what makes a biodiversity area and what the intent was and what they’d be looking like once they were all up and running.

“So I think the more information that is available to the public the better on these projects, so I welcome that.”

Bailie Fraser MacPherson added: “I want to thank Mr Boyle. The plans in relation to Magdalen Green are welcome.

“The initial graphic rather implied a spring meadow along the top of the green where there is a long-standing and rather iconic daffodil display every year.

“I had some very worried constituents getting in touch, worried that would disappear.

“But I’ve had confirmation that it will include the daffodils which is very welcome.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]