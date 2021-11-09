Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

Unusual art show at Dundee’s Overgate includes virtual reality tour of the female reproductive system

By Emma O'Neill
November 9 2021, 6.31pm Updated: November 9 2021, 7.59pm
The new INTER/her exhibition at the Overgate will look at the impact of women's health issues. Supplied

The public will be able to go on a virtual reality tour of a woman’s reproductive system at a Dundee shopping centre this week.

The unusual opportunity is part of a new exhibition exploring women’s health issues opening at the Overgate on Wednesday.

Created by Camille Baker, the three-day installation was inspired by her “intense battle” with ovarian cancer.

INTER/her will be displayed in a dome, in the former Swarovski shop until Saturday.

The exhibition is part of the NEoN Digital Arts Festival.

This year’s event focuses on the digital gender divide.

And it hopes to highlight the contribution of women and nonbinary artists in the technology sector.

Visitors to INTER/her will be able to experience the female reproductive system with a virtual reality tour, 3D audio and immersive installations.

And real women will share their experiences with diseases such as endometriosis, ovarian cysts and cervical cancer.

Camille said: “The INTER/her project comes directly from my own experience in fighting – and winning – against ovarian cancer throughout 2016 and 2017.

“This intense battle gave me the imperative to make something personal through my art practice; to give something back to other women, based upon my own experiences and journey through the healthcare system.

“The ideas and development of the work emanate from experiencing women’s silence, conflicting information, and inconsistencies in support for women’s health.”

Experience the impact of women’s diseases

Visitors will also be able to try on a belt which creates vibrations in the lower abdomen. The belt will create similar sensations to what some diseases create in women.

INTER Her art exhibition
The exhibition will take place in tents. Supplied

Metta Ramsay, community manager at the Overgate said: “We are delighted to be hosting such a powerful exhibition.

“Visitors will be taken on a thought-provoking journey within the dome with virtual reality and immersive 3D installations. They bring the messages of real women to life in a compelling way.

“We very much hope as many people as possible will take the opportunity to visit what will certainly be a unique and meaningful exhibition.

“It will hopefully support those who may be encountering similar experiences.”

The exhibition, which will be open from 10am to 5pm, is free to attend but requires all visitors to pre-book tickets, which can be done here.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]