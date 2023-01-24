North Sea rig arrives in Dundee after worker fell overboard

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
North Sea rig arrives in Dundee after worker fell overboard

By Amie Flett
January 24 2023, 5.09pm Updated: January 24 2023, 6.04pm

A North Sea oil rig has arrived in Dundee two days after one of its workers fell overboard.

A major search operation was launched after the man fell into the sea from the Valaris 121 platform on Sunday night.

The incident happened about 100 miles offshore.

The rig travelling towards Dundee on Tuesday. Image: Alan Richardson

The platform is currently contracted out to Harbour Energy, the largest producer in the UK North Sea.

Search for missing oil rig worker called off

Multiple emergency rescue teams worked through the night on Sunday in an attempt to locate the missing 50-year-old man.

But the search was called off at 7am on Monday following an extensive search of the area.

It was confirmed all remaining 53 employees aboard the rig were accounted for.

All 53 remaining workers onboard were accounted for. Image: Alan Richardson

Online data showed the rig was moving towards the shore at the time of the incident.

Website Vessel Finder showed Valaris 121 arriving into Dundee on Tuesday afternoon.

The rig docked at Port of Dundee at around 4pm with the assistance of four tug boats.

It is not clear how long the rig will spend in the city.

Workers on the rig as it docked in Dundee. Image: Alan Richardson

Valaris declined to comment.

The identity of the missing man has not been confirmed but Valaris says his family has been informed.

A police investigation has been launched.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Around 9.20pm on Sunday January 22, officers received a report of a 50-year-old man missing from an oil rig in the North Sea.

“Police are liaising with partner agencies to establish the full circumstances.”

