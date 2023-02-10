Kenny Berry: Former Dundee carpet retailer dies aged 72

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Former Dundee carpet retailer Kenny Berry, whose family once had three outlets in the city, has died aged 72.

He was born in November 1950, the third of Tommy and Jenny Berry’s four children.

Kenny was educated first at Balerno Primary School before moving up to Stobswell Boys’ School.

Career begins

When he left school, Kenny began working with his parents and brother Tommy in the family business at 71 Hilltown, supplying and fitting carpets in Dundee and the surrounding area. They also outlets in Dens Road Market and Ann Street off the Hilltown.

In 1971, Kenny married Irene and the couple went on to have two of a family, Kenny junior and Ross.

Kenny took over the running of the business by then called K Berry Carpets on the death of his father in 1976 while Tommy branched out with his own shop in Lochee, Tommy Berry Carpets.

Down Under

In 1981, the family emigrated to Australia where Kenny began to work with Guide Dogs for the Blind.

Three years later, they returned to Scotland and settled in Broughty Ferry. Kenny began working as a sales manager in the replacement windows and doors industry and latterly, worked as an independent sales consultant.

He was a dedicated supporter of Dundee Football Club and attended matches at Dens as well as away games.

Avid reader

Another great interest of Kenny’s was reading and he was known to get through three or four books in a week.

Kenny and Irene had spent holidays in New Zealand where his son Ross and his wife Joey live. He also loved to meet up with friends in Broughty Ferry and visit both Doc Ferry’s and The Fort.

Kenny died peacefully in Roxburghe House, Dundee, after a long illness and is survived by Irene, Kenny junior, Ross, grandson Joseph, daughter-in-law Joey and his sister Jennifer.

