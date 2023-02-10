Kenny Berry: Former Dundee carpet retailer dies aged 72

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee

Kenny Berry: Former Dundee carpet retailer dies aged 72

By Chris Ferguson
February 10 2023, 4.30pm
Former Dundee carpet retailer Kenny Berry has died.

Former Dundee carpet retailer Kenny Berry, whose family once had three outlets in the city, has died aged 72.

He was born in November 1950, the third of Tommy and Jenny Berry’s four children.

Kenny was educated first at Balerno Primary School before moving up to Stobswell Boys’ School.

Career begins

When he left school, Kenny began working with his parents and brother Tommy in the family business at 71 Hilltown, supplying and fitting carpets in Dundee and the surrounding area. They also outlets in Dens Road Market and Ann Street off the Hilltown.

In 1971, Kenny married Irene and the couple went on to have two of a family, Kenny junior and Ross.

Kenny took over the running of the business by then called K Berry Carpets on the death of his father in 1976 while Tommy branched out with his own shop in Lochee, Tommy Berry Carpets.

Down Under

In 1981, the family emigrated to Australia where Kenny began to work with Guide Dogs for the Blind.

Three years later, they returned to Scotland and settled in Broughty Ferry. Kenny began working as a sales manager in the replacement windows and doors industry and latterly, worked as an independent sales consultant.

He was a dedicated supporter of Dundee Football Club and attended matches at Dens as well as away games.

Avid reader

Another great interest of Kenny’s was reading and he was known to get through three or four books in a week.

Kenny and Irene had spent holidays in New Zealand where his son Ross and his wife Joey live. He also loved to meet up with friends in Broughty Ferry and visit both Doc Ferry’s and The Fort.

Kenny died peacefully in Roxburghe House, Dundee, after a long illness and is survived by Irene, Kenny junior, Ross, grandson Joseph, daughter-in-law Joey and his sister Jennifer.

You can read the family’s announcement here.

