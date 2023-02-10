Broughty Ferry man who abducted five-year-old boy and fled to Asia for 10 years is jailed By David McPhee February 10 2023, 4.43pm Updated: February 10 2023, 5.06pm Scott Forbes leaves court on his way to prison. Image: Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Courts Friday court round-up — 'Serious organised crime' drugs charges in Broughty Ferry Forfar care home fined £100k after resident left through unalarmed door and died of… Dundee dealers jailed over squalid £34k operation that put children at risk Dundee heroin dealer slammed by sheriff after city drug death probe Office boss embezzled £16k from Perthshire shed firm Perthshire former police officer on child abuse sharing charge Housing Association fined after Fife woman died choking on marshmallow Thursday court round-up — Hammer woman leaves city and moneylender avoids prison Sheku Bayoh's tearful partner tells inquiry of anger over police 'lies' Ferry cannabis grower told police 'things got out of hand' after massive cultivation found Most Read 1 Montrose garage employees’ dreams come true with £1m EuroMillions win 2 Dispute over responsibility for hiring and firing of Tayside period dignity officer Jason Grant 3 EXCLUSIVE: Dunfermline sign Celtic youngster Ewan Otoo on loan until the end of the… 4 Perth Harbour given ‘final chance’ after butcher Simon Howie’s plea 5 Actress behind Still Game’s Isa announces Tayside and Fife tour dates 6 Woman taken to hospital after ‘serious’ crash involving pedestrian in Cowdenbeath 7 James and Razorlight set for Dundee Slessor Gardens gig 8 Iconic Dundee pub Star and Garter set to reopen as father and son take… 9 Forfar care home fined £100k after resident left through unalarmed door and died of… 10 Dundee and Fife publicans welcome pavement tables decision More from The Courier Now you can see Dundee Rep's Smile as a virtual reality experience Matty Todd sums up the camaraderie around Dunfermline but insists focus is on Airdrie Hamish Hawk heads to Church with Angel Numbers JIM SPENCE: Dundee United star's red card shows how VAR will force robust players… Abuse victims welcome new investigation into why children were sent to Fornethy House Mum keeps son off school over 'safety fears' after attack outside Perth Grammar Alan Soutar: Angus darts hero catches up on sleep from guide dog puppy No.6… Is cash still king or will card rule supreme? Dundee food and drink businesses… Kenny Berry: Former Dundee carpet retailer dies aged 72 Listen: Stooshie podcast – 'Bad law' at Holyrood Editor's Picks Is cash still king or will card rule supreme? Dundee food and drink businesses have their say How Dundee households can get help with fuel poverty Kenny Berry: Former Dundee carpet retailer dies aged 72 Dispute over responsibility for hiring and firing of Tayside period dignity officer Jason Grant Manifesto: Dundee ‘institution’ to close this weekend after 37 years VIDEO: Behind the scenes at Forfar Athletic as Ray McKinnon’s ‘hard work plus fun’ blueprint inspires high-flying Loons Forfar care home fined £100k after resident left through unalarmed door and died of hypothermia Dundee and Fife publicans welcome pavement tables decision Perth could have its own waterfront development if harbour closes Most Commented 1 Is £300K art budget for Broughty Ferry cycle route 'excessive'? 2 Humza Yousaf and wife Nadia drop race row legal action against Dundee nursery 3 1,200 bins to be removed from Dundee city centre streets 4 St Andrews golf chiefs respond to Swilcan Bridge furore after patio-style paving added 5 STEVE FINAN: Dundee youth crime? I blame the parents 6 The McManus in Dundee sprayed with graffiti as councillor calls for parents to intervene 7 A9 dualling upgrade delayed AGAIN as 2025 target 'simply no longer achievable' 8 Dundee businessman's fury after Facebook account hacked 9 Do you remember these classic Dundee chippies? 10 5 Dundee talking points as Dark Blues throw away cup final spot with Raith Rovers inflicting more penalty pain