Is cash still king or will card rule supreme? Dundee food and drink businesses have their say

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

Is cash still king or will card rule supreme? Dundee food and drink businesses have their say

By Maria Gran
February 10 2023, 5.00pm
Fraser Smith, owner of EH9 Espresso, and Gill Young, owner of The Shack Street Food, have different payment preferences.
Fraser Smith, owner of EH9 Espresso, and Gill Young, owner of The Shack Street Food, have different payment preferences.

After the pandemic turned us off using notes and coins, many business owners are calling for a return as card fees rack up. But is cash still king in hospitality?

Owner of Dundee’s The Shack Street Food Gill Young absolutely thinks everyone loves a wee bit of cash.

When she set up her business on Isla Street seven years ago, she only took cash payments. When her daughter came to work for her a few years ago, Gill was talked into finally getting a card machine.

“I’m from a generation where cash is king,” says the 51-year-old.

“I’m so used to counting everything in my head, so handling cash takes me seconds.”

Gill cooks up fresh burgers at The Shack Street Food. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson

On the other hand, when Fraser Smith opened EH9 Espresso in June 2021, he only accepted card. While most customers didn’t mind, some were not happy.

He says: “We faced backlash and a few people were annoyed.

“We had to check ourselves and think about whether we were being arrogant.

“Later we started accepting cash payments, which made us more accessible for everyone.”

Card fees or cash handling time sink

While EH9 Espresso accepts cash, there is no till or signs showing that is the case. The 27-year-old owner definitely prefers card payments.

His business’ bank account is with online bank Monzo, meaning Fraser has no physical branch to hand money in to. He finds the online bank easier than a physical one, as he can do everything from his phone and monthly fees are low.

EH9 Espresso’s till hides in the back of the coffee shop, out of sight for customers. Image: Mariam Okhai/DC Thomson

Many businesses, including Milton Haugh Farm Shop in Angus, have spoke out against high card transaction fees eating into profits. Fraser doesn’t see the fees as an issue.

“If I process all payments through card, I get better rates because we’re doing high numbers,” he explains.

“I’ve also done a cost analysis on handling errors versus card fees. With card I believe there’ll be less money going missing as there’s no miscounting.”

At The Shack, Gill prefers counting in her head. With a lot of products, it takes time to find them all on her phone, which connects to her SumUp card reader.

She also doesn’t need the till to track what items she’s selling as she already knows what she needs to buy in every day.

Gill says: “It’s time consuming to pick up my phone, go through the menu, pick out the items and connect the card reader.

“I’m wasting my time taking payments and I’m getting less money as it will get taken off me in fees.”

Testing payment through bank transfer

All orders are cooked fresh by Gill in The Shack, meaning customers spend a few minutes waiting for their food.

She is now trialling a new payment method, by giving people the option to send her a bank transfer while they wait.

“While I’m chatting to them and making their meal, they can just put the money into my account through a normal transfer,” she says.

Gill’s menu has a range of burgers, steaks and sides. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson

“Everyone’s there with their phones anyway. They pay with their phone rather than their card, so their banking app is already on there.”

In the Perth Road coffee shop, orders are also brewed fresh. Baristas are often juggling two or three tasks at the same time, on top of taking payments.

While weighing coffee and steaming milk, standing at the till takes attention away from the brewing. Thankfully, Fraser estimates only 10% of customers want to use cash.

“Not handling cash makes the staff more relaxed, as they have fewer jobs to do,” he says.

“They’re already multitasking, and if they feel relaxed it makes the atmosphere in the shop more relaxed.”

Cash or card shows generational divide

Taking contactless one step further, EH9 Espresso also offers an online loyalty card. By tapping your phone on a reader, you can collect stamps when picking up your coffee.

The app also allows Fraser to track when the shop is at it’s busiest and send out notifications about events and offers to customers.

Gill believes we are seeing a generational divide in the cash or card debate. While she understands the convenience of card payments, she hopes to see cash stay.

“What I hate is that SumUp holds on to my money and doesn’t pay me until teatime. From Friday until Tuesday afternoon I don’t see my hard-earned cash,” she says.

“The kids only know phones and online banking. They’re the new school and we’re the old school, two different lives moving at once.

“With cash, you get the whole lot and you could spend it right there.

“I’m glad that I’ve got loyal customers who have my details in their bank and pay straight into my account. That’s the thing I love about being in a community, everybody always helps each other.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Food & Drink

To go with story by Brian Stormont. Recipe for menu, P&J, January 28 Picture shows; Butternut squash soup. U:ME. Supplied by U:ME Date; Unknown
Cooking on a Budget: Make these two filling family meals with inexpensive ingredients
Angus locals enjoying a cold beer at The Aboukir Hotel, Carnoustie. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.
The best 6 pubs in Angus to kick back and watch live sport in
Julie Wijkström, owner of The Adamson and Alice Christison of Marketing After Dark toast the start of Cocktail Week in St Andrews.
St Andrews Cocktail Week: Everything you need to know ahead of first ever drinks…
Whisky pairs with Asian flavours in this Sichuan fragrant aubergine recipe. Image: Benriach/Julie Lin
Midweek meal: East meets West in this whisky-tinged Sichuan fragrant aubergine recipe
Owner of Chocolatia, Chloe Oswald in action creating her luxury chocolate. Image: Chloe Oswald
Valentine's Day rush for luxury Angus brand Chocolatia
DUNDONIAN The exterior of the Deep Sea Restaurant on the Nethergate, Dundee. THe Angus Hotel can be seen in the background and the Forbes Music shop sign to the left of the image. H251 1967-03-16 Deep Sea restaurant (C)DCT
Do you remember these classic Dundee chippies?
5
The S-Mart in Forfar is facing the struggle of providing enough produce to those in need.
Forfar social supermarket S-Mart tackling cost of living crisis head-on
George Wallace (62) delivers up a cone at The Perfect Scoop in East Wemyss. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
How son's sudden death led Fife businessman to open ice cream shop
Discover a new whiskey based drink from Heroes & Heretics.
Not your pa's whisky drink: A rebel's water of life
Panzerotti Cafe and Bakery owner Sandro Tato serving up fresh panzerotti.
Angus cafe owner on serving up the panzerotti - the perfect mix of a…

Most Read

1
Like the BBC series, a syndicate from GPG Montrose Ltd have won money from a EuroMillions draw. Image: DC Thomson
Montrose garage employees’ dreams come true with £1m EuroMillions win
2
Jason Grant, centre, arrives at the tribunal hearing on Friday alongside his legal team from Dundee-based MML. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Dispute over responsibility for hiring and firing of Tayside period dignity officer Jason Grant
4
3
Celtic B captain Ewan Otoo
EXCLUSIVE: Dunfermline sign Celtic youngster Ewan Otoo on loan until the end of the…
4
Perthshire businessman Simon Howie's intervention on the Perth Harbour closure was welcomed by councillors. Image: DC Thomson.
Perth Harbour given ‘final chance’ after butcher Simon Howie’s plea
2
5
Jane McCarry - or Isa from Still Game
Actress behind Still Game’s Isa announces Tayside and Fife tour dates
6
Broad Street in Cowdenbeath has been closed. Image: Darren Watt
Woman taken to hospital after ‘serious’ crash involving pedestrian in Cowdenbeath
7
Tim Booth and Andy Diagram of James. Image: PA
James and Razorlight set for Dundee Slessor Gardens gig
8
John and Thomas Justice are reopening the Star and Garder. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Iconic Dundee pub Star and Garter set to reopen as father and son take…
9
Ivan Cornford, owner of St Davids care home in Forfar. Image: Dougie Nicolson / DC Thomson.
Forfar care home fined £100k after resident left through unalarmed door and died of…
10
Steve Latto of the Criterion Bar in St Andrews
Dundee and Fife publicans welcome pavement tables decision

More from The Courier

The ground-breaking Neon8 VR production of Smile.
Now you can see Dundee Rep's Smile as a virtual reality experience
Matty Todd has been a key part of Dunfermline's title push. Image: Craig Brown.
Matty Todd sums up the camaraderie around Dunfermline but insists focus is on Airdrie
Hamish Hawk has supported Simple Minds and Franz Ferdinand and he's on the bill with The Proclaimers this June.
Hamish Hawk heads to Church with Angel Numbers
Hearts' Andy Halliday complains about a tackle by Dundee United's Ryan Edwards at Tynecastle. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
JIM SPENCE: Dundee United star's red card shows how VAR will force robust players…
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — 'Serious organised crime' drugs charges in Broughty Ferry
A woman standing in the woods near the former Fornethy House Residential School in Angus
Abuse victims welcome new investigation into why children were sent to Fornethy House
Perth Grammar School. Image: DC Thomson
Mum keeps son off school over 'safety fears' after attack outside Perth Grammar
Alan Soutar has welcomed Quilla, guide dog puppy no 6 to his house. Image: PDC / Alan Soutar
Alan Soutar: Angus darts hero catches up on sleep from guide dog puppy No.6…
Scott Forbes leaves court on his way to prison. Image: Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson. 
Broughty Ferry man who abducted five-year-old boy and fled to Asia for 10 years…
Kenny Berry: Former Dundee carpet retailer dies aged 72

Editor's Picks

Most Commented