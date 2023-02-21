‘Keep council tax rise to 1%’ say Dundee Liberal Democrats in challenge to SNP’s proposed 4.75%

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

‘Keep council tax rise to 1%’ say Dundee Liberal Democrats in challenge to SNP’s proposed 4.75%

By David Nicoll, Local Democracy Reporter
February 21 2023, 4.26pm Updated: February 21 2023, 6.18pm
'Council tax in Dundee need only rise by 1%' claim Liberal Democrat councillors. Image: Creative/DC Thomson.
'Council tax in Dundee need only rise by 1%' claim Liberal Democrat councillors. Image: Creative/DC Thomson.

Dundee City Council’s Liberal Democrat group say council tax in the city need only rise by 1% – almost five times less that the 4.75% proposed by the ruling SNP administration.

The claim comes before Thursday afternoon’s budget-crunch session of the policy and resources committee.

Opposition blocs there will challenge spending and cuts drawn-up by SNP council leader, John Alexander, and his team.

A number of proposals in this have already prompted strong challenges, including the axing of subsidies for five city-wide bus routes and an end to funding for Big Noise Douglas, a highly-valued music tuition program.

The SNP group has been left with hard choices following the Scottish Government’s December budget settlement for councils.

With leaders of Scotland’s 31 other councils, Mr Alexander has continued to lobby for more money.

He’s previously said  party politics is “irrelevant” under current economic conditions.

Liberal Democrat and Labour groups are offering alternative budgets which, they say, better fit the current cost-of-living emergency declared by the local authority last year.

‘Completely unacceptable’

West End Liberal Democrat councillor Michael Crichton said, “We think the SNP’s proposed increase of 4.75% is completely unacceptable at a time when wages are not keeping pace with inflation, energy bills are soaring, food prices are going through the roof and the cost-of-living generally is at an all time high.

“We have listened carefully to the issues our constituents about cost-of-living and feel our approach gives the people of Dundee proposals that are both fair and deliverable.”

Liberal Democrat councillor, Michael Crichton.

‘Keep increase low’

Mr Crichton continued: “Instead of just adding to that cost-of-living crisis by hiking council tax by nearly 5% under the SNP, we feel the council should try its best to keep the council tax increase as low as possible this year through efficiency savings and use of balances,

“Liberal Democrats can keep the Dundee budget increase to just 1% – without doubt the lowest increase in a very long time,” he claimed.

‘Huge increase in street cleaning’

His group colleague, Strathmartine councillor, Daniel Coleman added: “Even with a very low council tax increase that we are proposing for 2023/24, Liberal Democrats can still look to fund a huge increase in the street cleaning staff of some 39 posts and also create new posts in forestry and animal control and add to the community safety warden and countryside ranger staff resource.

The Liberal Democrats say Brown bin charges can be £35, not the £45 proposed by the SNP administration Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

‘Stop brown bin charge hike’

He continued: “We are also proposing an additional £2 million next year for roads resurfacing, £1m on pavement resurfacing, saving local bus services from the SNP axe, and improvements to the city centre and district shopping areas,

“We will try to stop the SNP proposal to hike the brown bin charge yet again – to £45 from 2024 – and would seek to cut it to £35 to support the recycling effort in Dundee.

“We also aim to oppose the SNP’s increase in the bulky uplifts charge and would aim to cut the SNP proposed charge by £9 per collection.

The council will meet at 3pm on Thursday to debate all budget issues. 

 

 

 

 

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Glenrothes bus station
Teenage girl hospitalised after assault at Glenrothes bus station
2
Dundee United fans protest outside Tannadice. Image: Mark Scates/SNS Group.
Mark Ogren backs under-fire Tony Asghar amid Dundee United AGM protest as owner delivers…
3
Hollywood Bowl Dundee will look similar to the company's Liverpool centre. Image: Hollywood Bowl Group
Plans for SECOND Dundee 10-pin bowling alley revealed
4
Brown bins collect garden waste in Dundee. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee brown bin permit costs to rise again in 2024
13
5
Peter Bruce (left) gave evidence about the fatal shooting of Marco Cavola at the High Court in Dundee.
Agent describes ‘hysterical’ call telling him about fatal shooting near Dundee
6
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Mariella Sofia Gardella and her 10-year-old son have been reported missing from Dundee Picture shows; Mariella Sofia Gardella. Dundee, Scotland. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Ecuadorian woman reported missing from Dundee alongside 10-year-old son
7
The man boarded the train at Inverkeithing railway station. Image: Aileen Robertson/DC Thomson
Hunt for man seen upskirting woman on Fife train
8
Dundee took on Dundee United in the Reserve League at Whitton Park. Image: George Cran.
Dundee take reserve derby spoils after seeing off youthful Dundee United at Whitton Park
9
Bob & Berts in Perth city centre. Image: Shepherd.
Perth coffee shop Bob & Berts premises in property auction
10
EXCLUSIVE: Humza Yousaf hints no room for Kate Forbes in his SNP government
2

More from The Courier

Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Prison scrap and no taker for £19k
Storm Otto Roof damage at Burnside Primary School in Carnoustie. Image: Paul Reid/DC Thomson.
Storm-damaged Carnoustie school to reopen next week
Chloe Ballantine . was a double winner at the Scottish Make-up Awards. Image: Chloe Ballantine.
Tayside businesses scoop top prizes at Scottish Make-up Awards
Youth worker Lewis Mackenzie and youth cafe coordinator Gemma Frail prepares food for Cupar Youth Cafe's participants. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
How Cupar Youth Cafe works to feed young people in North East Fife week…
Work has started on building the new Perth High School. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
WATCH: Work begins on new £80m Perth High School
Kate Forbes, Humza Yousaf and Ash Regan.
KEVIN PRINGLE: SNP must rise above internal concerns and elect a leader for all…
Dunfermline have taken points from seven of the eight matches they have trailed in. Images: Craig Brown.
Are Dunfermline comeback kings? The numbers behind 7 times the Pars have fought back
Cute baby goats in coats at Lunan Bay Farm.
No kidding - baby goats in coats spotted in Angus
Laura Young discovered 55 disposable vapes during a one-hour walk through Dundee.
Dundee City Council backs ban on sales of disposable vapes led by climate activist
Defending Open champion Cam Smith is one of 13 LIV Golf players already exempt for this year's championship.
Four Scots - and 13 LIV Golf players - already exempt for this year's…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented