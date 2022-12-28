Dundee council leader says neither UK nor Scottish governments have answers for cost of living crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Dundee council leader says neither UK nor Scottish governments have answers for cost of living crisis

By David Nicoll, Local Democracy Reporter
December 28 2022, 10.03am Updated: December 28 2022, 10.04am
Dundee City Council funding
John Alexander, leader of Dundee City Council.

Dundee City Council’s leader believes neither Holyrood nor Westminster are offering clear answers to the local authority’s financial woes.

John Alexander, the SNP member for Strathmartine, painted a stark picture at the end of a year in which councillors voted to declare a “cost of living emergency.”

He said less money from central government on top of increased demand on local services is pushing the limit on resources and there are no ready answers at hand.

After the Scottish Government’s budget two weeks ago, Cosla, the umbrella body for Scotland’s councils said “essential services councils deliver have not been prioritised.”

Mr Alexander says he is committed to finding solutions and claims that under current circumstances, party politics is not a priority.

‘No clarity’ on cost of living funding

Asked if the Scottish or UK governments are providing new or differing advice, Mr Alexander said: “I’ll try and do what politicians don’t always do and I’ll give you a direct answer: No.

“Whilst I’m having those conversations, and I understand there is a process, I have no clarity from either government on additional support or funding…

“Of course, I understand that both governments have to go through a process and it’s important that the parliamentary process is respected….

“Nonetheless, I’m sitting here at the moment facing approximately £18m of a budget reduction next year.

Pallets of food being readied for distribution to foodbanks in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.

“And I don’t have the answer as to how I’m going to fill that void…to stand still (break-even), we need an extra £18m.”

Councils across the UK lie on shifting economic sands that are forcing reductions to services, and in some cases, threatening their existence.

Kent and Hampshire county councils in England warned last month that their budget deficits could end in bankruptcy.

And last week Mr Alexander stressed the budget delivered by the Scottish Government is “insufficient.” 

£1m increase in energy costs

He said: “Our energy costs alone, are set to increase by between £3 million to £4 million at a time when our budget is depleting.”

He emphasised any rise in council tax should not dwarf the 2.9% increase brought in this financial year.

“I would not suggest we need to increase council tax by seven, 10, or 15%.

“But we need to find the balance between reducing our services…and increasing revenue.

Dundee City Council Chambers.

“Council tax only provides 18% of our budget. So, if external factors have an impact on the remaining 82%, we have no control over that.

“There’s a tendency to believe…in the public sense, that the council tax pays for everything, and it doesn’t.”

The local authority’s mid-term draft budget in autumn set out a minimum 3% rise in council tax.

In his budget, Deputy First Minister, John Swinney said each council has “flexibility” to set council tax rates, but should carefully consider financial pressures on the public.

‘Personal politics irrelevant’

Mr Alexander said there’s no place for party politics during talks with the UK and Scottish governments: “I am a politician – I’m elected as part of a political party.

“But in my job, it’s irrelevant. I will work literally with everyone and anyone, so long as we can deliver results in the city.

“My politics never comes into those conversations. I know what the needs are on the ground.”

