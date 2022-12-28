Watch as Ronan Keating hands ‘amazing talent’ from Birkhill a place in The Voice Kids final

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A singer from Birkhill has made it to the final of The Voice Kids thanks to a last-ditch decision by Ronan Keating.

Tuesday night’s episode of the show’s Christmas special saw Aimee McKelvie take to the stage in front of coaches will.i.am, Pixie Lott, Danny Jones and the former Boyzone singer.

The Monifieth High School pupil sang her own rendition of Cat Stevens’ hit Wild World in an attempt to bag her place in the show’s final 16.

The 13-year-old – who was 12 when the show was filmed – nearly failed to make it through as the coaches’ chairs faced away from the stage for most of her performance.

But after some encouragement, Keating pressed the button in the final seconds to turn his chair to select her – leaving the teenager in tears.

The Irishman, who is new to the show, told Aimee: “You could hear there were nerves in your voice but you settled down, you came into your own totally.

“I’m so excited to have you on my team. You’re an amazing talent.”

Birkhill singer ‘a different level’, says Ronan Keating

He later told his fellow coaches: “She’s a different level again.

“She’s so cool. I’m already thinking of songs for her right now.”

Pixie Lott told the youngster: “Your voice is very distinctive and is a voice that cuts through the music.

“The tone is so individual. You’re a really special talent.”

Danny Jones complimented Aimee’s trousers, while will.i.am called her “super talented”.

Aimee – who previously told The Courier the experience was “a lot of fun” – was watched from the sidelines by mum Vikki, dad Lee and brother Charlie.

She is one of four singers picked by Keating taking in Wednesday’s final, where the 16 contestants will be whittled down to just four before a winner is picked.

The Voice Kids will air on STV/ITV at 8pm on Wednesday.