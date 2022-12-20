Dundee council chief John Alexander warns of fresh cuts to balance the books

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee leader John Alexander has admitted the SNP government’s latest budget is “insufficient” and will lead to cuts in the city.

The council chief said there are “positives and negatives” in the spending plans announced by John Swinney last week, but that “huge financial challenges remain”.

The SNP councillor for Strathmartine vowed to lobby for extra cash for the local authority over coming weeks.

Mr Swinney, the deputy first minister, claimed Scotland’s local authorities would receive an extra £570 million, as well as having the “flexibility” to raise council tax.

But local government umbrella body Cosla said the actual uplift was worth £71m when previously agreed policy commitments are excluded.

Huge financial challenges remain and it looks likely that we will have to reduce costs to balance the budget. – John Alexander

The shortfall led to claims thousands of jobs could be at risk across the nation, that services will face the axe and council tax rates could soar.

Mr Alexander told The Courier he welcomed additional funding announced for the police, the expansion of free school meals, and extra support for the NHS.

“My approach is to look at the totality of the city,” he said.

“We need to zoom out and see that all public services are interlinked.

“The problem for Scottish Government is that the overall size of the pot is insufficient to provide on all these fronts.

“The settlement for councils is insufficient to stave off budget cuts entirely.”

Perth & Kinross Council leader Grant Laing has said his administration is working on the basis of a 3% council tax rise next year.

‘We need more’

Mr Alexander said he would be pushing for more money from government.

“I have been clear and consistent, local government requires further financial support,” he said.

“We provide vital frontline services, from social care and housing to supporting libraries and cultural venues like the McManus.

“Even with the latest budget additions, huge financial challenges remain and it looks likely that we will have to reduce costs to balance the budget.

“I’ll be working over the coming weeks to lobby for additional resources, as we have done every year.

“There’s a tricky tight rope to walk for government but without the required resources, council’s have little room for manoeuvre and we need to make that clear whilst acknowledging that additional resources for councils have to come from somewhere else within the overall budget.

“None of this is easy for anyone.”