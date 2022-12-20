Dundee council chief John Alexander warns of fresh cuts to balance the books

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Dundee council chief John Alexander warns of fresh cuts to balance the books

Dundee leader John Alexander has admitted the SNP government's latest budget is "insufficient" and will lead to cuts in the city.
Calum Ross By Calum Ross
December 20 2022, 11.18am Updated: December 21 2022, 10.14am
Photo of Calum Ross
John Alexander is worried about cash for public services. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson

Dundee leader John Alexander has admitted the SNP government's latest budget is "insufficient" and will lead to cuts in the city.

The council chief said there are “positives and negatives” in the spending plans announced by John Swinney last week, but that “huge financial challenges remain”.

The SNP councillor for Strathmartine vowed to lobby for extra cash for the local authority over coming weeks.

Mr Swinney, the deputy first minister, claimed Scotland’s local authorities would receive an extra £570 million, as well as having the “flexibility” to raise council tax.

But local government umbrella body Cosla said the actual uplift was worth £71m when previously agreed policy commitments are excluded.

Huge financial challenges remain and it looks likely that we will have to reduce costs to balance the budget.

– John Alexander

The shortfall led to claims thousands of jobs could be at risk across the nation, that services will face the axe and council tax rates could soar.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney. Image: Jane Barlow/PA.

Mr Alexander told The Courier he welcomed additional funding announced for the police, the expansion of free school meals, and extra support for the NHS.

“My approach is to look at the totality of the city,” he said.

“We need to zoom out and see that all public services are interlinked.

“The problem for Scottish Government is that the overall size of the pot is insufficient to provide on all these fronts.

“The settlement for councils is insufficient to stave off budget cuts entirely.”

Perth & Kinross Council leader Grant Laing has said his administration is working on the basis of a 3% council tax rise next year.

‘We need more’

Mr Alexander said he would be pushing for more money from government.

“I have been clear and consistent, local government requires further financial support,” he said.

“We provide vital frontline services, from social care and housing to supporting libraries and cultural venues like the McManus.

“Even with the latest budget additions, huge financial challenges remain and it looks likely that we will have to reduce costs to balance the budget.

“I’ll be working over the coming weeks to lobby for additional resources, as we have done every year.

“There’s a tricky tight rope to walk for government but without the required resources, council’s have little room for manoeuvre and we need to make that clear whilst acknowledging that additional resources for councils have to come from somewhere else within the overall budget.

“None of this is easy for anyone.”

