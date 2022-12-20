Body found in river during search for missing Blairgowrie pensioner, 96

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A body has been found in a river during a search for a 96-year-old man reported missing in Blairgowrie.

The body was recovered from the River Ericht near Parkhead Road in the town at around 10.30am on Tuesday.

Officers say a formal identification is yet to take place but the family of missing Harold Heeley have been in formed.

No suspicious circumstances

The pensioner had been reported missing from the Bandhead area of Blairgowrie earlier in the morning.

He had last been seen at around 6am, wearing a dressing gown, pyjamas and slippers.

Police say there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances around the death and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.