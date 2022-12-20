Search for Fife hit-and-run driver after man left with serious injuries

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who left a man with serious injuries in north-east Fife.

The 27-year-old was hit by an unidentified vehicle at around 4pm on Friday, outside Roseacre Chalets, near Newport-on-Tay.

Officers investigating the crash on the rural stretch of road say the vehicle drove off, leaving the man with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The make and model of the vehicle involved is not known.

Public appeal

Sergeant Stephen Murray from Police Scotland said: “Our inquiries into this incident are ongoing and I would urge anyone with information to get in touch.

“The make and model of the vehicle involved are currently unknown so we would be keen to speak to anyone who may have seen a vehicle showing any signs of recent impact damage.

“You can call police by calling 101, quoting incident 2577 of December 16, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”