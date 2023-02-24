George McPherson: Retired Dundee dentist dies aged 104

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
George McPherson: Retired Dundee dentist dies aged 104

By Chris Ferguson
February 24 2023, 2.00pm Updated: February 24 2023, 6.12pm
George McPherson
George McPherson spent nearly 40 years as a dentist in Dundee.

George McPherson, who practised as a dentist in Dundee for nearly 40 years, has died in his 105th year.

He became an equal partner with his father David in 1945 at the practice at 26 Union Street and worked in the profession until he retired in 1983.

George was born in Dundee to David McPherson and Georgina (Dunbar) on September 1 1918 in the final months of the First World War.

He was educated at Dundee High School where he excelled at maths, rugby and gymnastics.

University

When he left school he studied dentistry at the then Queen’s College, Dundee, and graduated from St Andrews University in 1940.

George enlisted in the Royal Army Dental Corps during the Second World War and served around the UK before being posted to India.

It was there he met his future wife, Margaret Elizabeth McMann, whose father worked in the power generation industry.

The couple married in St Andrew’s Church in Calcutta, now known as Kolkata.

George and Margaret McPherson.
George and Margaret McPherson.

After the war had ended, the couple returned to the UK where, in 1947, daughter Wendy Elizabeth (Hines) was born and in 1952, daughter Margaret Anne (Thomson).

George was made an equal partner by his father in 1945 in the practice known as McPherson and Black and worked until he was 65 when the business was sold. The premises remains a dental practice to this day.

Outside work, George, who was predeceased by his wife in 2006, played at both Panmure Golf Club and Rosemount in Blairgowrie.

He took great enjoyment in gardening and travelled widely to destinations including the Far East, Morocco and parts of Europe.

Leisure time

His daughter, Wendy, said he loved to visit stately homes and would spend a considerable time reading about both the buildings and the families who had occupied them before visits.

George remained active well into his second century and in recent years was able to enjoy family gatherings at both Ballathie House Hotel, near Stanley, and Gleneagles Hotel.

He is survived by his daughters Wendy and Anne; grandchildren Tracey, Susannah and Alex; great-grandchildren Loren, Aaron, Gracie, Casper and Henry.

You can read the family’s announcement here.

