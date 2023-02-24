George McPherson: Retired Dundee dentist dies aged 104

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

George McPherson, who practised as a dentist in Dundee for nearly 40 years, has died in his 105th year.

He became an equal partner with his father David in 1945 at the practice at 26 Union Street and worked in the profession until he retired in 1983.

George was born in Dundee to David McPherson and Georgina (Dunbar) on September 1 1918 in the final months of the First World War.

He was educated at Dundee High School where he excelled at maths, rugby and gymnastics.

University

When he left school he studied dentistry at the then Queen’s College, Dundee, and graduated from St Andrews University in 1940.

George enlisted in the Royal Army Dental Corps during the Second World War and served around the UK before being posted to India.

It was there he met his future wife, Margaret Elizabeth McMann, whose father worked in the power generation industry.

The couple married in St Andrew’s Church in Calcutta, now known as Kolkata.

After the war had ended, the couple returned to the UK where, in 1947, daughter Wendy Elizabeth (Hines) was born and in 1952, daughter Margaret Anne (Thomson).

George was made an equal partner by his father in 1945 in the practice known as McPherson and Black and worked until he was 65 when the business was sold. The premises remains a dental practice to this day.

Outside work, George, who was predeceased by his wife in 2006, played at both Panmure Golf Club and Rosemount in Blairgowrie.

He took great enjoyment in gardening and travelled widely to destinations including the Far East, Morocco and parts of Europe.

Leisure time

His daughter, Wendy, said he loved to visit stately homes and would spend a considerable time reading about both the buildings and the families who had occupied them before visits.

George remained active well into his second century and in recent years was able to enjoy family gatherings at both Ballathie House Hotel, near Stanley, and Gleneagles Hotel.

He is survived by his daughters Wendy and Anne; grandchildren Tracey, Susannah and Alex; great-grandchildren Loren, Aaron, Gracie, Casper and Henry.

