Dundee serial offender tackled by police after machete reports Charles Christie had 13 pending court cases and was on five bail orders when he had the weapon on a Dundee street. By Paul Malik April 12 2023, 6.00am Share Dundee serial offender tackled by police after machete reports Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/4295554/dundee-serial-offender-machete/ Copy Link Charles Christie during a 2006 court appearance. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]