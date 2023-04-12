Dundee star strike pair Zach Robinson and Alex Jakubiak ‘a real handful’ says boss Gary Bowyer

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer has challenged his deadly front pairing of Zach Robinson and Alex Jakubiak to keep up their hard work in the Dark Blues pursuit of Championship glory.

Two goals from Robinson and one from Jakubiak saw Bowyer’s boys defeat Raith Rovers at Dens Park last night.

That took Robinson’s tally for the season to 12 goals while Jakubiak now has nine in all competitions.

But it’s the combination play between the two of them that has really stood out in recent weeks.

And it was that understanding that found a way through the Raith defence at a sodden Dens Park last night.

A one-two between the pair set Robinson in behind to put Dundee in front, a “lovely ball from Jak and a wonderful finish from Z” as Bowyer described it.

The Dark Blues boss added: “They were slow starting, with and without the ball but once they started getting hold of it we could build.

“I felt we had some good switches of play and some great opportunities.

“They have to really run as hard as they can as long as they can and then they are a real handful.”

‘Champing at the bit’

Both left the pitch with six minutes remaining to a huge cheer from the home fans.

That gave Kwame Thomas and Paul McMullan a chance to show their abilities in front of goal and Bowyer says the competition for places is a real asset as his side face crucial match after crucial match.

“We have Kwame Thomas and Paul McMullan champing at the bit at the moment as well,” Bowyer added.

“To be able to send them on and take Jak and Z off is great at this stage of the season.

“Obviously Paul can play other positions as well.”