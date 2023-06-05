Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Jessie Mudie: Former medical secretary in Dundee dies aged 96

Jessie Mudie: Former medical secretary in Dundee dies aged 96

By Chris Ferguson
Jessie Mudie, who spent a long and rewarding career as a medical secretary in Dundee, has died aged 96.

She was born in September 1926 in Dundee, a few months after the late Queen, and spent her early years growing up on the outskirts of Dundee.

Her parents were butcher George Mudie and his wife, Grace, and Jessie grew up with a sister, Ella.

The family lived at Inveraldie, near Tealing, and her father travelled into work in Dundee each day at the family business.

Jessie was a bright pupil at school who excelled in English and went on to train as a secretary in the medical section of the former Dundee Royal Infirmary in Barrack Road.

As her career progressed, she remained living with her parents at Inveraldie.

Over the years she became secretary to some of the leading Dundee medical consultants, first working with the Eastern Regional Health Board and then its successor authority, Tayside Health Board.

Leisure time

When she retired from the health service, Jessie became an active member of the NHS Retirement Fellowship and enjoyed many social events with the organisation including days outs and holidays.

Jessie, who never married, had a particular fondness for Italy and travelled there many times. She studied the language and gained a diploma in Italian.

In retirement she also enjoyed many holidays with friends in Pitlochry which often incorporated trips to Pitlochry Festival Theatre.

Her niece, Margaret Smith, said: “For many years, my aunt was involved in the Scottish Women’s Rural Institute and was renowned for her baking, jam making, flower arranging and taking part in the rurals’ many competitions,

“She was also a long-standing member of Dundee Parish Church (St Mary’s) and she specifically asked for the current minister Rev Keith Hall to conduct her funeral which will take place at Dundee crematorium on Tuesday June 6 at 11am.”

You can read the family’s announcement here.

