Railway line closed near Montrose after person hit by train

The railway line between Dundee and Aberdeen is closed at Montrose after a person was hit by a train.

Services between the two cities will be cancelled or diverted following the incident – which happened just before 6am on Monday.

Disruption is expected to last until 9am.

The condition of the person hit by the train is unknown.

A spokesperson for Network Rail said: “A person has been hit by a train between Aberdeen and Dundee.

“As all lines are currently closed, trains may be cancelled or diverted until approximately 9am.”

⚠️ NEW: Unfortunately, a person has been hit by a train between Aberdeen and Montrose. Please use JourneyCheck (https://t.co/GDFMmkfKhn) for live updates and available alternate travel arrangements. pic.twitter.com/tyr7uGVLBe — ScotRail (@ScotRail) June 19, 2023

Meanwhile, services between Dundee and Arbroath are cancelled following overnight rain.

A speed restriction is also in place for services between Dundee and Inverkeithing.

Disruption is expected to last until 10am while a yellow weather warning for rain is in force throughout Tayside.

