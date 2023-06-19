Railway line closed near Montrose after person hit by train Services will be diverted or cancelled following the incident. By Kieran Webster June 19 2023, 6.50am Share Railway line closed near Montrose after person hit by train Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/4488364/railway-line-closed-montrose/ Copy Link Montrose Station. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson. The railway line between Dundee and Aberdeen is closed at Montrose after a person was hit by a train. Services between the two cities will be cancelled or diverted following the incident – which happened just before 6am on Monday. Disruption is expected to last until 9am. The condition of the person hit by the train is unknown. A spokesperson for Network Rail said: “A person has been hit by a train between Aberdeen and Dundee. “As all lines are currently closed, trains may be cancelled or diverted until approximately 9am.” ⚠️ NEW: Unfortunately, a person has been hit by a train between Aberdeen and Montrose. Please use JourneyCheck (https://t.co/GDFMmkfKhn) for live updates and available alternate travel arrangements. pic.twitter.com/tyr7uGVLBe — ScotRail (@ScotRail) June 19, 2023 Meanwhile, services between Dundee and Arbroath are cancelled following overnight rain. A speed restriction is also in place for services between Dundee and Inverkeithing. Disruption is expected to last until 10am while a yellow weather warning for rain is in force throughout Tayside. More follows…