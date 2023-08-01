Stewart Cram: Former director of Dundee furnishers Robertson’s dies aged 68

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Stewart Cram: Former director of Dundee furnishers Robertson’s dies aged 68

By Chris Ferguson
Stewart Cram, former director of Robertson's furnishers, Dundee.
Former Dundee businessman Stewart Cram, a director of house furnishers Robertson’s for 30 years, has died aged 68.

Stewart was brought up in the city and attended Dundee High School.

He served a furniture apprenticeship with Martin & Frost in George Street, Edinburgh, before joining Robertson’s full-time in 1975 and he was at the Barrack Street store working with his brother Brian until 2005.

Stewart then went on to work for HMRC in Dundee before retiring just before Covid lockdown.

Rugby captain

He was an avid sportsman and in his younger days played rugby for Edinburgh Wanderers and Dundee High FPs. He captained DHSFP during the club’s centenary year.

Stewart was a keen golfer and was a member of Scotscraig, Tayport, for over 30 years, winning the club’s prestigious Victory Trophy in 1999. He also enjoyed many golfing trips to Portugal and the United States.

His other sporting passion was angling and he regularly fished at Lundie.

Known for his great sense of humour, Stewart will be sorely missed by his many sporting companions.

Family life

Stewart married his wife Fiona in 1979 and the couple had two children, Michael and Sally. They set up home in Newport where Stewart became very much involved in the community.

He was an elder of Newport Church and was session clerk for many years. He sang in the church choir and later became a member of the Scottish Police and Community Choir.

Stewart was also involved in Newport Scout group and was a Beaver leader. He was a former member of North Fife Rotary Club.

Grandchildren

The couple later moved home to Kellas, Angus. Their son Michael had gone abroad to teach English in Japan and has settled there, marrying Ikuko, and they have two children.

Stewart, Fiona and Sally have visited the country on several occasions and they have enjoyed FaceTime contact with grandchildren Takezo and Matsuri.

He had been suffering from cancer which was first diagnosed early last year. He died in Roxburghe House and a funeral service will take place on August 14.

You can read the family’s announcement here.