Stewart Cram: Former director of Dundee furnishers Robertson’s dies aged 68

Former Dundee businessman Stewart Cram, a director of house furnishers Robertson’s for 30 years, has died aged 68.

Stewart was brought up in the city and attended Dundee High School.

He served a furniture apprenticeship with Martin & Frost in George Street, Edinburgh, before joining Robertson’s full-time in 1975 and he was at the Barrack Street store working with his brother Brian until 2005.

Stewart then went on to work for HMRC in Dundee before retiring just before Covid lockdown.

Rugby captain

He was an avid sportsman and in his younger days played rugby for Edinburgh Wanderers and Dundee High FPs. He captained DHSFP during the club’s centenary year.

Stewart was a keen golfer and was a member of Scotscraig, Tayport, for over 30 years, winning the club’s prestigious Victory Trophy in 1999. He also enjoyed many golfing trips to Portugal and the United States.

His other sporting passion was angling and he regularly fished at Lundie.

Known for his great sense of humour, Stewart will be sorely missed by his many sporting companions.

Family life

Stewart married his wife Fiona in 1979 and the couple had two children, Michael and Sally. They set up home in Newport where Stewart became very much involved in the community.

He was an elder of Newport Church and was session clerk for many years. He sang in the church choir and later became a member of the Scottish Police and Community Choir.

Stewart was also involved in Newport Scout group and was a Beaver leader. He was a former member of North Fife Rotary Club.

Grandchildren

The couple later moved home to Kellas, Angus. Their son Michael had gone abroad to teach English in Japan and has settled there, marrying Ikuko, and they have two children.

Stewart, Fiona and Sally have visited the country on several occasions and they have enjoyed FaceTime contact with grandchildren Takezo and Matsuri.

He had been suffering from cancer which was first diagnosed early last year. He died in Roxburghe House and a funeral service will take place on August 14.

