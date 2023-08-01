Body found in search for missing Lochgelly man, 56

A body has been found in the search for a man who was reported missing from Lochgelly.

Darren Macduff, 56, was last seen in the Fife town on Sunday.

The discovery was made in woods north of Lochgelly on Monday afternoon.

There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.

It comes after police launched an appeal for help in finding Mr Macduff.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “The body of a man was found in woodlands north of Lochgelly around 1.55pm on Monday.

“Formal identification has yet to take place but the family of Darren Macduff, reported missing from the Lochgelly area, has been informed.

“There are no apparent suspicious circumstances a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal in due course.”