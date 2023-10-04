Dundee charity to launch ‘girls in gaming’ project aimed at encouraging youngsters into tech industry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee charity to launch ‘girls in gaming’ project aimed at encouraging youngsters into tech industry

Showcase the Street, based at Manhattan Works on Dundonald Street, will launch the initiative next month.

By Laura Devlin
Showcase the Street is hoping to encourage girls into the tech industry with a new course. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Showcase the Street is hoping to encourage girls into the tech industry with a new course. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

A Dundee charity is launching a dedicated ‘girls in gaming’ programme aimed at breaking down barriers facing young girls trying to break into the tech industry.

Showcase the Street, based at Manhattan Works on Dundonald Street, is gearing up to launch the dedicated training programme next month.

It aims to empower young girls to enter – and thrive – in digital technology careers by allowing them to build knowledge in gaming, e-sports and coding.

Participants in the programme will be able to take advantage of Showcase the Street’s very own ‘Tech Hub’, which includes using virtual reality and gaming technology.

Ruby, Eva and Faridah, pupils at Clepington Primary School, at the Tech Hub. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Eva, Ruby and Faridah having fun. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

And although the project is aimed at girls between 16 and 20, it’s hoped the resources can inspire all ages.

Cheryl Jenkins, operations manager at Showcase the Street, said: “The Tech Hub came about because we identified a need for a technology-based learning and engagement centre.

“Across Dundee there is a lot of people who come from areas of high deprivation and maybe don’t have access to this technology, or the skills side of it.

“We’ve got young girls in today who may have never accessed this kind of equipment before and we let them have a play to get them excited about technology. ”

Cheryl Jenkins with Deborah Cowan and Ali Kennedy from Foundation Scotland. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
The Tech Hub also includes a air hockey table. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Research shows only around 19% of the tech workforce in the UK is female, compared to 49% for all other jobs.

And the aim of the new programme is enable young girls who may have an interest in technology to gain the skills they need to break into the thriving industry.

Cheryl added: “Moving forward, we have identified where the gaps are – and females are severely underrepresented within the tech industry.

“So a drive for us is to try and introduce females into this industry. And it’s not necessarily gaming or coding but we want to give them a taste of everything.

“And then further down the line we can do set sessions, like one around gaming or web design or coding.”

Clepington Primary School pupils having fun at the Tech Hub. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
The Tech Hub at Showcase the Street. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

The project has been supported by funding from Foundation Scotland, which since 2016 has given over £185,000 to Showcase the Street.

Showcase the Street received further £90,000 from Foundation Scotland’s new ‘Tackling Inequalities’ fund earlier this year.

Ali Kennedy, investment executive of Foundation Scotland, added: “The statistics show not enough girls are getting that opportunity (into the tech industry).

“It’s a male dominated but there’s no reason for that as girls are just as capable. So if this project delivers for just a few of the participants, it’s money well spent.”

For more information on the girls in gaming programme or for details to sign up, call the Showcase the Street team on 01382 699623.

Conversation