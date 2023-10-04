Dundee charity to launch ‘girls in gaming’ project aimed at encouraging youngsters into tech industry

A Dundee charity is launching a dedicated ‘girls in gaming’ programme aimed at breaking down barriers facing young girls trying to break into the tech industry.

Showcase the Street, based at Manhattan Works on Dundonald Street, is gearing up to launch the dedicated training programme next month.

It aims to empower young girls to enter – and thrive – in digital technology careers by allowing them to build knowledge in gaming, e-sports and coding.

Participants in the programme will be able to take advantage of Showcase the Street’s very own ‘Tech Hub’, which includes using virtual reality and gaming technology.

And although the project is aimed at girls between 16 and 20, it’s hoped the resources can inspire all ages.

Cheryl Jenkins, operations manager at Showcase the Street, said: “The Tech Hub came about because we identified a need for a technology-based learning and engagement centre.

“Across Dundee there is a lot of people who come from areas of high deprivation and maybe don’t have access to this technology, or the skills side of it.

“We’ve got young girls in today who may have never accessed this kind of equipment before and we let them have a play to get them excited about technology. ”

Research shows only around 19% of the tech workforce in the UK is female, compared to 49% for all other jobs.

And the aim of the new programme is enable young girls who may have an interest in technology to gain the skills they need to break into the thriving industry.

Cheryl added: “Moving forward, we have identified where the gaps are – and females are severely underrepresented within the tech industry.

“So a drive for us is to try and introduce females into this industry. And it’s not necessarily gaming or coding but we want to give them a taste of everything.

“And then further down the line we can do set sessions, like one around gaming or web design or coding.”

The project has been supported by funding from Foundation Scotland, which since 2016 has given over £185,000 to Showcase the Street.

Showcase the Street received further £90,000 from Foundation Scotland’s new ‘Tackling Inequalities’ fund earlier this year.

Ali Kennedy, investment executive of Foundation Scotland, added: “The statistics show not enough girls are getting that opportunity (into the tech industry).

“It’s a male dominated but there’s no reason for that as girls are just as capable. So if this project delivers for just a few of the participants, it’s money well spent.”

For more information on the girls in gaming programme or for details to sign up, call the Showcase the Street team on 01382 699623.