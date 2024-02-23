Former pupil at Dundee girls’ school raped by staff member

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former pupil at Dundee girls’ school raped by staff member

Lynn, who attended Balgay in the early 1960s, spoke about her torment for the first time as she gave evidence at Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry.

By Laura Devlin
Balgay Girls' Industrial School. Image: DC Thomson
A former pupil at a Dundee girls’ school has told how she was raped by a member of staff when she was teenager.

Lynn, who attended Balgay Approved School for Girls in the early 1960s, spoke about her torment for the first time as she gave evidence at the Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry.

She was sent to Balgay after her mother accused her of stealing money.

It became an approved school – a residential institution for young offenders – in 1933 and housed scores of girls at a time.

‘Just forget about it’

Lynn, a pseudonym, said she loved her initial spell there.

She says when she was sent back to her hometown in the central belt, she actively tried to return to Dundee.

Lynn was soon back at Balgay after playing truant from school.

And she says during her second time at the Dundee establishment she was raped by a male staff member.

Lady Smith, chair of the Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry. Image: Nick Mailer

Lynn, around 15 at the time, said “He asked me if I wanted to come down to to his flat and I never thought anything of it.

“But he took me through to the bedroom, took my clothes off, and raped me.

“He was maybe 25 to 30 years old and he was married. I ran down the stairs and he ran after me.

“He said something along the lines of just forget about it and we went back to the school.”

‘I never reported what happened until now’

Lynn told the inquiry the same staff member raped her on two occasions at Balgay.

She added: “I never reported what happened until now really.

“I just wanted to get something off my chest.”

Balgay closed its doors in 1983 and the building was subsequently occupied by the independent Parkview School, which provided residential care to boys with behavioural difficulties.

Parkview closed in 2009 and the buildings were converted into residential use four years later.

The inquiry also heard from Petrie, another pseudonym, who detailed the abuse they suffered at the Burnside Assessment Centre on Harestane Road in Dundee.

They had previously spent time in a children’s home in Perthshire after being taken into care aged four before being sent to Burnside in the early 1980s.

Giving evidence behind a screen, Petrie told the inquiry they were hospitalised during their time at Burnside after being raped by staff members.

The Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry, on day seven of the Dundee phase, was established in 2015 to look into the cases of abuse of children in care in Scotland.