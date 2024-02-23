Daughter of Proclaimers star reveals how motherhood and move to Dundee inspired new record

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Daughter of Proclaimers star reveals how motherhood and move to Dundee inspired new record

Roseanne Reid wrote Lawside in a Bell Street flat while she and her wife Fiona prepared to become first-time parents.

Roseanne Reid.
Roseanne Reid credits her dad with her affinity for songwriting - but says her mum taught her how to make music. Image: Supplied.
By Chris Mugan

Naming an album Lawside could suggest its creator is a proud Dundonian, yet singer/songwriter Roseanne Reid was raised in Edinburgh.

The eldest daughter of The Proclaimers star Craig Reid, Roseanne moved to the City of Discovery for her wife’s work and they have spent five years now on the slopes of the Law.

They originally moved to a Bell Street flat in 2017 for Glasgow-raised Fiona’s work as a university academic, but now can’t imagine living anywhere else, Roseanne states firmly.

“I love the people. They have a lovely, dry sense of humour and we’ve both made a lot of friends here,” she says.

“Coming from bigger places, it’s nice Dundee still has that city feel, but it’s not as full-on.

“You can get around easily and there’s so much green space around us as well, which we absolutely love.”

Roseanne Reid is gearing up to play local gigs in Montrose and Tayport.  Image: Supplied.

Roseanne wrote her second record at home between 2021 and early 2023 as the pair prepared to start a family. Now Roseanne is hitting the road to promote Lawside, which came out in 2023, the same year she and her wife became first-time parents.

She is especially looking forward to a couple of dates close to home, beginning in Montrose. While her set is sure to be full of numbers from her current release, the solo artist is keen to try out new material, she reveals on a call.

“This month I’m trying to get as much rehearsing done as possible, but get some new ones written as well,” Roseanne says. “I do like to have new material to pull from.”

First-time parenthood makes touring tricky

With Brodie now 18 months old and in nursery with Fiona back at work after giving birth, Roseanne looks back fondly at their life change.

“This time last year we were just getting to grips with being new parents, so it was tricky to be away,” she says. “I was able to do a few shows in different places, so it’s been nice to stagger tour dates.”

Roseanne hopes to give their son an upbringing similar to her own – surrounded by music, with open-minded parents refusing to pass judgement on their child’s tastes.

‘My dad can’t play guitar’

Her father may form half of one of Scotland’s best-loved musical duos, but Roseanne thanks her mother for setting her on the course of becoming a respected singer/songwriter.

She points out that while dad wrote on piano, mum Petra taught her the first chords to play on guitar.

Craig Reid, of Proclaimers fame, is Roseanne's dad.
Craig Reid, of Proclaimers fame, is Roseanne’s dad. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

Roseanne adds: “Both my parents absolutely loved music and I was very fortunate to grow up with a massive record collection, anything from folk to punk. We were exposed to all sorts.

“My mum is a huge country fan, especially for the traditional sounds she grew up on. She taught me my first finger-picking techniques. My dad can’t play guitar!”

In her early teens, Roseanne cut her teeth at Edinburgh’s open mic nights before progressing to its folk clubs and writing her own material, with helpful advice from Craig along the way, she remembers.

“He was always very set on being your authentic self, you just have to write what you feel and give it everything you’ve got when you’re on stage,” Roseanne says.

“I don’t tend to write for writing’s sake. He’s got a diaristic way of writing and I think I’m quite similar. It’s just trying to encapsulate the different stages of life.”

Record pulls from ‘dark moments’ and joy of motherhood

Such advice helped Roseanne establish herself both on her 2019 Americana-influenced debut album Trails and its confident follow-up. Here, the solo artist’s vocals are more prominent on striking tracks such as Constitutes A Sin, a wry look at morality she is especially proud of.

“It’s an incredibly personal song that pulls from a lot of dark moments in my life,” Roseanne says. “It was very cathartic in that sense, not being afraid to go to those places and explore them a little bit more.”

Roseanne Reid's mum Petra taught her how to play guitar.
Roseanne Reid’s mum Petra taught her how to play guitar. Image: Supplied.

Another standout is heartfelt ode to motherhood Made Just For You. While the album was written before Brodie came along, the possibilities of this life-changing moment thread through its thoughtful, emotive writing, Roseanne believes.

“We knew we were beginning the process of starting a family when I wrote Made Just For You, things were starting to quite real,” she says.

“But the more I’ve played in front of different crowds, the more people have said it pairs up nicely with how they feel about their own kids.”

Playing with dad Craig ‘would be lovely’

Dundee, then, is proving a useful base for both family life and her burgeoning career. Along the way she has found support from US roots veteran Steve Earle and Teddy Thompson, producer of Trails and himself part of a musical dynasty as son of folk luminaries Richard and Linda.

Another solo artist, he has also performed regularly with both parents. Roseanne, though, is yet to properly consider taking to the stage with her father.

Roseanne Reid.
Roseanne Reid has been brought up around music. Image: Supplied.

“Teddy and his folks love being together and it seems to be a cultural thing, coming together and generating a community feel on stage,” she says.

“I’ve been to a couple of Wainwright shows and it’s incredible to watch, it gives their performances a whole new dimension.

“It’s never even been discussed to be honest; right now we’re both focused on our own things, but I actually think it would be a lovely thing to do.”

Roseanne Reid plays Montrose Playhouse, on February 27, and the Larick Centre, Tayport, on April 14 2024. 

Conversation