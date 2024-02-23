Dundee dog killer subjected girlfriend to horrifying abuse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Dundee dog killer subjected girlfriend to horrifying abuse

Dog killer Bradley Simpson, who stabbed a pet German Shepherd to death with a screwdriver, screamed and 'why do you make me so angry?' at his ex.

By Ciaran Shanks
Dundee Sheriff Court.
Dundee Sheriff Court.

A Dundee dog killer attacked his partner, destroyed her property and made murder threats during a month-long campaign of terror.

Bradley Simpson removed a Ring doorbell from the woman’s home and tried to sell her phone to Cash Converters, before smashing her laptop into pieces and striking her with a games console.

The distraught woman eventually managed to escape from Simpson’s clutches and was helped by two strangers.

Simpson – who was convicted in 2022 of stabbing his mum’s German Shepherd to death with a screwdriver – is now behind bars after admitting the abuse at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Accused has learned ‘absolutely nothing’

The 26-year-old has a string of previous offences including domestic violence, underage sex crimes and assault to permanent disfigurement.

“The behaviour was nasty, selfish, violent, aggressive and manipulative,” Sheriff Alastair Carmichael told Simpson.

“That kind of behaviour is unacceptable.

“You appear to have learned absolutely nothing over the years.

“This behaviour will not be tolerated by the courts.”

Bradley Simspon stabbed to death family pet Buddy.
Dundee Dog killer Bradley Simpson, who admitted domestic abuse, stabbed to death family pet Buddy.

The woman is the mother of one of Simpson’s three children and although they split in 2019, Simpson began visiting her flat in Dundee regularly in June 2023.

Things quickly became volatile as Simpson grabbed her phone, before pushing her to the body with both hands causing her to fall on the stairs.

Simpson left the flat with her phone, but left his own phone in the property. The woman used his phone to try and get hold of him.

However, a manager at Cash Converters on Whitehall Crescent phoned to say someone had tried to sell her phone and she left to collect it.

‘Why do you make me so angry?’

Prosecutor Lora Apostolova said Simpson returned to the flat and later smashed her Ring doorbell to pieces which he kicked up the street.

Simpson would continue his abuse a few days later, taking a laptop from her and and trying to manipulate her.

Ms Apostolova added: “He went upstairs and took the complainer’s laptop and left the property. The complainer followed him out into the street and kept telling him to give the laptop back.

“The complainer phoned the police on 101. She got through to an operator and the accused then told her he would give the laptop back if she hung up the phone, so she did.

“The accused held out the laptop to give it back to the complainer but before she could take it from him, he smashed it on the ground.”

Simpson repeatedly made abusive remarks before phoning her and saying: “Why did you make me do that? Why did you make me so angry?”

Helped by strangers

Between June 18 and 19 2023, Simpson was allowed to stay over after apologising early in the morning. However, he accused the woman of cheating.

She was again stopped from calling 999 and had her phone damaged before it was thrown in a bush.

He punched her a few days later on her lower back which left a bruise. He was verbally abusive and pushed her onto a bed face forward.

Ms Apostolova said Simpson kicked the woman in the chest before damaging the living room doorframe.

The woman sat at the bottom of the stairs crying before the brute poured a two-litre bottle of water over her head.

Dundee Sheriff Court.
Dundee Sheriff Court.

Matters further escalated on July 1 at Simpson’s home in St Andrews with the fiscal depute adding: “The accused picked up his PlayStation and put it over his head and threw it at her.

“The complainer hit it away with her hand and it fell on the floor.

“The complainer tried to calm the accused down and convince him to go to the shops in the hope he would open the front door.

“When the accused opened the door, the complainer started to run towards the police station in St Andrews. The accused chased her and was pleading with her not to go to the police.”

Two strangers walked the woman away from Simpson and into their address. After 40 minutes of waiting, the police did not arrive and the woman went to her mother’s house.

‘Very little insight’ into crimes

She told her mum what happened and police took a statement with the woman adding that Simpson had a key for her flat.

At 2am the next day, Simpson phoned the woman and said: “You’re a shady wee rat if you think you’re actual away to cheat on me. I will batter and murder whoever you are with you wee f****** mink.”

Her mother attended the property later that day and noticed the sofa had been ripped and had holes in it. A number of items were missing including £100 cash, an Alexa speaker, an air fryer and an Xbox One.

Simpson, formerly of Watson Avenue in St Andrews but now a prisoner at HMP Perth, admitted engaging in an abusive course of conduct between June 1 and July 2 2023 at addresses in Dundee and St Andrews.

Defence solicitor Mike Short said Simpson had “very little insight” into his offending but urged Sheriff Carmichael to look at a community-based sentence to properly address his domestic offending.

Simpson, however, was jailed for 24 months and made subject to a four-year non-harassment order.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Liam Stark.
Son blasts sentence for 'sick' Fife care worker who attacked and filmed vulnerable mother
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Human trafficking suspects cleared
Police taped off an area of King Street Dundee.
Man, 40, appears in court after alleged sex attack in Dundee city centre
To go with story by Ross Gardiner. Douglas O'Hare possessed over 200 child abuse images. Picture shows; Douglas O'Hare. Dunfermline Sheriff Court. Ross Gardiner/DCT Media Date; 21/02/2024
Kelty paedophile told police 'I'm not that type of person' after child abuse haul…
Dawid Armatys.
Abusive Perth boyfriend throttled partner until she blacked out during drunken attack
Robert Montgomery.
Jail warning for serial Fife abuser who dragged pregnant partner down stairs
William Reilly.
Road rage chef from Dundee faces jail for 'nightmare' driving in Fife
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Brazen paint thief and suspect Spanish transaction
Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court, Fife.
No jail time for Fife paedophile who filmed 13-year-old boy in bathroom
Amber Milne appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Dundee letting agent embezzled £40k from bosses and emptied company bank account