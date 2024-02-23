Fife housebuilder Muir Group switches focus to bungalows to cater for ageing population

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife housebuilder Muir Group switches focus to bungalows to cater for ageing population

The construction group is building more single-storey homes at its Perthshire development.

By Paul Malik
Muir Group CEO Martin Smith.
Muir Group CEO Martin Smith.

A Fife housebuilder is changing the ‘storey’ after announcing it will focus on constructing bungalows.

As the country gets older and demographics shift, one company has decided to anticipate the trend for more accessible housing.

Muir Group has announced it will build more single-level houses in its new developments.

Its latest site in Perthshire will “buck the trend”, according to the construction group.

Two different types of bungalow are being constructed at The Deer Pines in Stanley, with more than a fifth of homes built being one-storey.

Changing rooms

Profit margins are traditionally higher on multi-level houses than on bungalows.

But Muir Group chief executive Martin Smith points out accessibility needs, and environmental impacts, are having a say in how they construct their new homes.

More than a fifth of the population in Scotland is now over 65.

A Muir Group bungalow. Image: Muir Group

“Scotland’s changing demographics have been clear to see for some time now and with more and more interest in bungalows we are taking a strategic decision to build more of them going forward,” he said.

“Understandably, mature groups and even young families are now shifting towards single-storey homes due to ease of accessibility or indeed, just trend-setting.

“We believe our developments thrive when we create homes that attract a wide range of groups that quickly establish and evolve into a vibrant and sustainable community.”

“Our new development in Perthshire will buck the trend of most homebuilders across Scotland, not only for its availability of bungalows, but also because of the focus on the environment and ensuring homes are fit for the future.”

Landmark sales

Muir Group was established in 1973 by John Muir who still serves as chairman.

Muir Group chairman John Muir.

The Inverkeithing group’s sales rose to £89.3m for the year to January 2023 — a 5% increase from its 2021-22 figure of £84.9m.

Muir Group reported pre-tax profits of £2.2m, compared to losses of £4.2m previously.

Conversation