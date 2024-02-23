Fife housebuilder Muir Group switches focus to bungalows to cater for ageing population

A Fife housebuilder is changing the ‘storey’ after announcing it will focus on constructing bungalows.

As the country gets older and demographics shift, one company has decided to anticipate the trend for more accessible housing.

Muir Group has announced it will build more single-level houses in its new developments.

Its latest site in Perthshire will “buck the trend”, according to the construction group.

Two different types of bungalow are being constructed at The Deer Pines in Stanley, with more than a fifth of homes built being one-storey.

Changing rooms

Profit margins are traditionally higher on multi-level houses than on bungalows.

But Muir Group chief executive Martin Smith points out accessibility needs, and environmental impacts, are having a say in how they construct their new homes.

More than a fifth of the population in Scotland is now over 65.

“Scotland’s changing demographics have been clear to see for some time now and with more and more interest in bungalows we are taking a strategic decision to build more of them going forward,” he said.

“Understandably, mature groups and even young families are now shifting towards single-storey homes due to ease of accessibility or indeed, just trend-setting.

“We believe our developments thrive when we create homes that attract a wide range of groups that quickly establish and evolve into a vibrant and sustainable community.”

“Our new development in Perthshire will buck the trend of most homebuilders across Scotland, not only for its availability of bungalows, but also because of the focus on the environment and ensuring homes are fit for the future.”

Landmark sales

Muir Group was established in 1973 by John Muir who still serves as chairman.

The Inverkeithing group’s sales rose to £89.3m for the year to January 2023 — a 5% increase from its 2021-22 figure of £84.9m.

Muir Group reported pre-tax profits of £2.2m, compared to losses of £4.2m previously.