Fife-based Muir Group celebrates landmark year with £89m sales

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Fife-based Muir Group celebrates landmark year with £89m sales

The company says it is feeling the effects of wider industry challenges despite strong financial results.

By Gavin Harper
Muir Group has reported £89 million turnover in its 50th year.
Muir Group has reported £89 million turnover in its 50th year.

Fife housebuilder, property developer and contractor Muir Group has reported a sales rise of almost £5 million and profits of more than £2m.

New accounts show the Inverkeithing group’s sales rose to £89.3m for the year to January 2023. This is a 5% increase from its 2021-22 figure of £84.9m.

The family-owned business – which marked its half century this year – also reported pre-tax profits of £2.2m, compared to losses of £4.2m previously.

It said turnover was boosted by a new property development and an increase in contracts delivered by its contracting arm, Muir Construction.

Despite the strong financial results, the group said it, like other companies, was feeling the effects of wider industry challenges.

These include the cost-of-living crisis, planning delays, increased interest rates and higher inflation-driven costs.

Muir Group hails ‘strong’ financial results

Muir Group chairman John Muir said: “We are pleased to mark 50 years in business with a strong set of financial results overall.

“Despite the challenges across the wider construction industry and the weakening of the housing sector, we are pleased with our strong balance sheet and profit return.

“As we celebrate this milestone year, we have renewed our focus on delivering a pipeline of high-quality projects on time and on budget.

“We are a strong, independent family organisation, with a diverse range of activities.

“This helps Muir Group to be robust, regardless of the economic cycle and challenges.”

Muir Group chairman John Muir.

Mr Muir said the strength of the company was built on its “long-term perspective”. He added that it benefits from a wide range of construction activities.

The accounts show the business employs more than 200 people. Mr Muir praised the “dedicated hardworking team” for their efforts

He added: “We are continuing to operate in a significantly challenging environment, compared to previous years.

“In addition to planning delays and inflationary cost increases for material and labour, the rising cost of living and high mortgage interest rates remain challenging for our business and the industry across the board.”

Looking ahead, the chairman said the business was “well positioned” to deliver for “years to come”.

Muir Group performance

Muir Timber Systems showed an improved financial performance, with an increase in contracts won at tender. Turnover for this arm of the business increased by 18% to £9.1m, from £7.6m.

But sales for Muir Construction dropped to £51m, from £53.7m, with pre-tax profits also down to £916,000, from £1.4m.

Muir Group homes at Silverdykes, Anstruther.

The group’s housebuilding arm, Muir Homes, saw its sales fall by almost £10m, from £34.8m to £25.1m.

It sold 98 homes through the financial year, compared to 145 in 2021-22. Despite this, the average value per house increased by 6% to £256,000.

The firm said the drop in turnover could be attributed to planning delays impacting the opening of new sites.

More from Business

The Chancellor promised reforms to the UK financial services last year (Yui Mok/PA)
Promised reforms to City ‘feel like a damp squib’, says Treasury Committee
Members of Aslef on Northern Trains and TransPennine Express will walk out on Friday (PA)
Fresh disruption to rail services as drivers’ strikes continue
File photo dated 03/01/18 of a mobile phone.
‘Loyalty penalty’ class action claim launched against four largest mobile firms
Researchers found that some UK-listed firms saw their profits outpace inflation following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, while ordinary families’ real incomes plummeted (PA)
‘Excess profits’ made by big firms boosted inflation – report
London’s top index was flat on Thursday (Nicholas.T.Ansell/PA)
FTSE treads water as investors look ahead to Bank meeting
Dunkeld House Hotel. Image: Dunkeld House Hotel.
New owners for luxury Perthshire hotel fighting 2* rating
NHS junior doctors taking part in a march and rally in the centre of Birmingham (Jacob King/PA)
Junior doctors’ strike to affect patient care, NHS boss warns
A general view of the BBC iPlayer’s TV licence page (Philip Toscano/PA)
What is the BBC licence fee and how could it change?
The Treasury Committee has raised concerns after HM Revenue and Customs said its self-assessment helpline will focus on priority calls in the run-up to the filing deadline (picture posed by model/Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Self-assessment helpline will focus on ‘priority queries’ in run-up to deadline
Business customers will win extra protections under proposals (PA)
200,000 small businesses to get tool to complain about their energy supplier

Conversation